7 Forgotten Old-School Bourbon Cocktails You Rarely See Anymore

Bourbon cocktails have been around since Prohibition and remain popular today, especially the classics like the Old Fashioned, Manhattan, Whiskey Sour, and the Boulevardier. However, the way people drink bourbon and how we see it on menus differ.

"The biggest trend is that people are drinking less but better, while also looking for convenience and new experiences," says H. Joseph Ehrmann, owner at ELIXIR bar in San Francisco. Some of the main trends we are seeing are premium pours over volume; higher-end bourbon cocktails rather than drinking bourbon neat; RTD (ready-to-drink) cocktails; and experiences & experimentation to get people to buy in. The experience around bourbon is becoming almost as important as the bottle itself. Consumers want flavor stories and differentiation rather than just another standard Kentucky bourbon."

This shift we're seeing could explain why some bourbon cocktails that were once popular are no longer on menus today. We spoke to a few industry experts in the drinks scene to learn which old-school bourbon cocktails are rarely seen but not necessarily forgotten and maybe should be tried today.