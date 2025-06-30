The Nasty Reason Prohibition Cocktails Needed Garnishes And Sweeteners

Prohibition as depticted in movies may seem like a glamorous time, but don't let the smooth jazz and flapper dresses fool you. From 1920 to 1933, the U.S. attempted to outlaw alcohol. But, of course, Americans didn't stop drinking, they just started doing it behind closed doors. It didn't take long for a booze black market to emerge during Prohibition, which is when moonshine and bathtub gin came into play. These DIY mashups may have provided a buzz, but many of the recipes would have folks gagging. Moonshine in particular was stomach turning, and not just for its alarmingly high alcohol level. Backyard distillers would allegedly season their moonshine with dead rats or rotten meat, claiming it would somehow produce bourbon-adjacent flavors.

The process of making gin was far less health-hazardous, but the result was often just as horrendous. Bathtub gin was hardly a gin at all, but a watered down mash flavored with juniper oil. It lacked gin's primary ingredient, juniper berries, and all of the notable botanicals that make it so deliciously smooth and complex. It wasn't just alcohol that folks missed, but the social aspect of the bar scene and drinking culture. Speakeasies were hidden everywhere but bartenders had limited supplies to work with, forcing them to get creative behind the bar. In order to make any of these vile spirits palpable, speakeasy bartenders had to employ some supporting players; garnishes, mixers, and sweeteners. These ranged from bitters and sodas, fruit juices and garnishes, to sugar and syrups.