11 Trader Joe's Savory Finds Shoppers Grab The Second They Return
Trader Joe's is a favorite grocery store of many for myriad reasons. In our eyes, it's the balance of staple items and whimsical, Trader Joe's exclusives that only its product designers could ever dream of offering. You may know its sweet offerings well, including its famous sheet cakes (which our taster tried and ranked) as well as a plethora of ice creams, but the grocer elevates savory, salty, and spicy finds to a new level.
Like the rest of its products, you'll find staple savory items, like jarred soups, pasta sauces, and the like, as well as funky Trader Joe's finds that you can't help but impulsively add to your cart. We wanted to highlight the items that Trader Joe's does best, so this list contains beloved salty, spicy, and savory items that are verified customer favorites and are available at the time of writing, as well as some must-grab seasonal or rotating finds that shoppers anxiously await to see reappear on store shelves every year.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Patio Potato Chips
The Patio Potato Chips are like Trader Joe's version of an all-dressed chip. If you can't decide between salt and vinegar, dill, ketchup, and barbecue chips, pick up a bag of these chips at your local TJ's — though they won't be around forever.
Purchase the Patio Potato Chips for $2.99.
Dill Pickle Hummus
Trader Joe's goes all out for all things pickle, and you should consider yourself lucky if you're able to snag a container of its acclaimed Dill Pickle Hummus before it goes away for the season. This creamy hummus is zesty, tasty, and a must-have for salty snack lovers.
Purchase the Dill Pickle Hummus for $1.99.
Chile-Spiced Mango
The one item that we have to add to our Trader Joe's cart every time we visit is the Chile-Spiced Mango. You might assume that, since the mango is sweetened, this is a sweet treat — but it is actually like a fiery, zesty, and deeply savory snack — with some tropical undertones. It's no wonder it's our favorite dried fruit from the grocer.
Purchase the Chile-Spiced Mango for $4.99.
Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips
These chili and lime chips are a cult favorite among shoppers and came in near the top of our ranking of Trader Joe's snacks. They're like elevated Takis and have the perfect degree of spice. Take them to the beach, pack them as a lunch snack, or devour the whole bag in a sitting — it's all up to you.
Purchase the Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips for $2.99.
Organic Elote Corn Chip Dippers
Okay, now these might actually be one of our favorite Trader Joe's products, simply on account of how novel they are. They're like upgraded Fritos, thanks to their spicy, buttermilk-laden seasoning. We love eating them with guacamole, though they are also excellent crumbled atop a Tex-Mex-inspired chili.
Purchase the Organic Elote Corn Chip Dippers for $2.99.
Ketchup-Flavored Lattice Potato Chips
Like all of Trader Joe's best products, these ketchup-flavored chips pass the three-Ws test: weird, whimsical, and wonderful. They're perfect for tucking between burger buns or crumbling on a hot dog, though they can hold their own as a salty-savory snack enjoyed straight from the bag.
Purchase Ketchup-Flavored Lattice Potato Chips for $3.49.
Mesquite Smoked Seasoned Almonds
Okay, remember how we said the Elote Corn Chip Dippers were our favorite? Scratch that and add these to the top of the list. The Mesquite Smoked Seasoned Almonds are, in one word, delicious. They're our favorite snack for packing for the beach, as their salty, smoky flavor leaves an indelible impression on the palate.
Purchase the Mesquite Smoked Seasoned Almonds for $6.99.
Caramelized Onion Goat's Milk Cheese
If you're looking for a funky, savory cheese to enjoy during the fall months, look to Trader Joe's Caramelized Onion Goat's Milk Cheese. The caramelized onion adds the perfect amount of sweetness to a very deeply savory and goaty cheese.
Purchase the Caramelized Onion Goat's Milk Cheese for $2.99.
Garlic Spread Dip
So remember when we said ... as you can probably guess, this is also one of our all-time favorite Trader Joe's products. It doesn't get more savory than a garlic dip, and its flavor won another one of our tasters over in a ranking of Trader Joe's best dips.
Purchase the Garlic Spread Dip for $3.69.
Autumnal Harvest Soup
As you can probably assume, Trader Joe's Autumnal Harvest Soup only comes around in the fall, and it's one item that shoppers admit to waiting for. "This is, hands down, my favorite store-bought soup of all time," said one Reddit user — which is high praise for a tomato, pumpkin, and squash soup.
Purchase the Autumnal Harvest Soup for $3.99.
New England Clam Chowder
We were honestly surprised at first to see that one of our tasters ranked the New England Clam Chowder the best soup at Trader Joe's. But this classic soup is one you should never skip because it's creamy, hearty, packed full of salty clams and potatoes, and is surprisingly offered year-round — perfect for when you're craving a bite of summer in the depths of winter.
Purchase the New England Clam Chowder for $4.99.