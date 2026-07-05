11 Trader Joe's Savory Finds Shoppers Grab The Second They Return

Trader Joe's is a favorite grocery store of many for myriad reasons. In our eyes, it's the balance of staple items and whimsical, Trader Joe's exclusives that only its product designers could ever dream of offering. You may know its sweet offerings well, including its famous sheet cakes (which our taster tried and ranked) as well as a plethora of ice creams, but the grocer elevates savory, salty, and spicy finds to a new level.

Like the rest of its products, you'll find staple savory items, like jarred soups, pasta sauces, and the like, as well as funky Trader Joe's finds that you can't help but impulsively add to your cart. We wanted to highlight the items that Trader Joe's does best, so this list contains beloved salty, spicy, and savory items that are verified customer favorites and are available at the time of writing, as well as some must-grab seasonal or rotating finds that shoppers anxiously await to see reappear on store shelves every year.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.