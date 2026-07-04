5 Common Reasons Your Tomatoes Are Refusing To Grow Any Bigger

After spending so much time germinating and tending to tomato seeds, it's a huge bummer if they fail to thrive. If you feel like you did everything right but you're still finding small, undersized, or shrunken fruit on your vines, there is probably a simple explanation. Tomatoes are notoriously finicky and require highly specialized care, including the optimal temperature, humidity, water level, and sun exposure. Even small environmental stressors can lead to big problems. This shouldn't discourage you from growing tomatoes in your container garden, however.

As long as you follow some simple tips and hacks for growing the juiciest tomatoes, and familiarize yourself with the common issues that affect tomatoes, you should have success. The most likely explanations for smaller fruit are poor pollination, drought or lack of sufficient water, extreme temperature fluctuations, a lack of adequate sun exposure, and excess nitrogen or overfertilization. These are all relatively easy issues to fix, and in some cases you may even see your plants quickly flourish.

Adjusting the fertilizer you use can improve soil pH and nutrient uptake, and watering deeply and using shade cloth can counteract the effects of extreme heat and drought. Regularly harvesting and thinning your plants may improve pollination, and moving containers from sun to shade (or vice versa) can improve fruit production and quality. You should also regularly check fruits and leaves for signs of pests and diseases. Here's a closer look at the five common reasons your tomatoes are refusing to grow any bigger.