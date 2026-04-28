The Hands-Down Best Tomatoes To Grow In Container Gardens
As the weather becomes warmer, the itch to grow veggies becomes stronger. If you're ready to grow the juiciest tomatoes in container gardens and wonder what type will give you the hands-down best results, wonder no further. Tasting Table recently spoke with Angela Judd, a garden author and founder of Growing in the Garden for her expertise. "Usually, determinate varieties are best for containers because the plants don't get as large as indeterminate types, and are easier to manage," she says. "Bush Early Girl is a good variety. Look for types with 'Bush,' 'Patio,' 'Dwarf,' [or] 'Micro' in the title. Those will be good choices for containers."
The reason why determinate varieties are less cumbersome to manage is because their root systems are typically smaller, meaning they won't feel stifled by the confines of a container. "Larger varieties have more water, soil, and nutrient needs that are difficult to meet with containers," she explains. "Trellising larger tomatoes also becomes more difficult when they are in containers." In other words, when your container space is limited, a smaller plant is simply a smarter plant to grow. It just makes sense to choose an easy tomato variety to grow in your garden and container gardens.
Give your tomatoes space to grow and use trellises to support them
After giving us the lowdown on tomato varieties that would work, Judd provided some additional tips for success, starting with container size. "For all but the smallest types of micro or dwarf tomatoes, a container with at least 10 gallons will give you better results," she explains. "Larger containers give roots access to more soil, nutrients, and water."
Since tomato plants often need some support, Judd also recommends using a trellis. While the tomatoes may be mini, the trellis should have "deep supports that go into the container so the pot won't tip over, or grow the container next to a fence or something it can climb." Additionally, Judd points out that you will need to help attach the branches of the plant to the trellis or fence; clips or strings can be used to do this.
"I also like to add ollas — a terra cotta vessel you bury and fill with water that seeps out as needed for the plant's roots," Judd adds. "This helps provide even moisture so roots don't dry out." Following our expert's tips, you will be growing tomatoes effortlessly without using cages, giving you a bountiful crop and saving you a trip to the grocery store next time you're craving tomato passata.