The Hands-Down Best Tomatoes To Grow In Container Gardens

As the weather becomes warmer, the itch to grow veggies becomes stronger. If you're ready to grow the juiciest tomatoes in container gardens and wonder what type will give you the hands-down best results, wonder no further. Tasting Table recently spoke with Angela Judd, a garden author and founder of Growing in the Garden for her expertise. "Usually, determinate varieties are best for containers because the plants don't get as large as indeterminate types, and are easier to manage," she says. "Bush Early Girl is a good variety. Look for types with 'Bush,' 'Patio,' 'Dwarf,' [or] 'Micro' in the title. Those will be good choices for containers."

The reason why determinate varieties are less cumbersome to manage is because their root systems are typically smaller, meaning they won't feel stifled by the confines of a container. "Larger varieties have more water, soil, and nutrient needs that are difficult to meet with containers," she explains. "Trellising larger tomatoes also becomes more difficult when they are in containers." In other words, when your container space is limited, a smaller plant is simply a smarter plant to grow. It just makes sense to choose an easy tomato variety to grow in your garden and container gardens.