The Absolute Easiest Tomato Variety To Grow In Your Garden

Tomatoes have a reputation for being a temperamental garden crop. They're thirsty, both fragile and heavy, and can be prone to disease. But those issues mainly occur when growing large-fruited tomatoes, which demand steady watering and pruning. Cherry tomatoes, on the other hand, are widely considered among the easiest tomato variety to grow because of how efficiently (and abundantly) they go from flower to fruit. They ripen within about two months of planting and replenish themselves constantly. For anyone who wants a high return with low maintenance, cherry tomatoes are the right variety for you.

Their small size means each tomato requires less energy, water, and structural support from the plant. Instead of pouring resources into a handful of heavy fruits, the plant produces many smaller ones quickly and repeatedly. Most cherry tomato varieties flower earlier than their larger counterparts and begin setting fruit soon after transplanting, which shortens the window where things can go wrong, like a very hungry caterpillar or a rainstorm that splits the skin.

That smaller size also makes cherry tomatoes more forgiving in general. Large tomatoes are more prone to blossom end rot, splitting, and stress fractures caused by inconsistent watering and calcium uptake issues. Cherry tomatoes, by contrast, have thicker skins and faster ripening cycles, which means fluctuations in heat or moisture are less likely to ruin an entire crop. Miss a watering or forget to prune the suckers for a week, and the plant exists just fine. Many cherry tomato plants are indeterminate, meaning they grow and produce continuously rather than all at once. That steady output spreads risk over time. Instead of one make-or-break harvest, you get a rolling supply of fruit throughout the season.