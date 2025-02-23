How To Roast Cherry Tomatoes For The Deepest Flavor

Fresh cherry tomatoes are one of the sweetest, juiciest tomato varieties to embellish a salad or crudité board. As sweet and delightful as they are fresh, roasting them is the key to reaping their deepest flavor and transforming their taut skin and firm interior into a melt-in-your-mouth morsel. Just as cooking any vegetable concentrates its flavors and caramelizes its sugars, roasting cherry tomatoes makes them sweeter and more savory all at once by increasing their glutamate, a key chemical in the fifth and final umami taste.

Advertisement

Since they're small with thin skin and plenty of moisture in their cross section, cherry tomatoes roast quickly and easily. You can halve them or roast them whole depending on personal preference. All you need is to toss a 16-ounce carton of cherry tomatoes in 2 tablespoons of olive oil with salt and pepper before spreading them over a baking sheet. Roast cherry tomatoes in a preheated 400 degree Fahrenheit oven for around 20 minutes. The skin on cherry tomatoes will shrivel and burst, while their juices will thicken and sweeten. Once you've let the tomatoes cool, you can add them to any number of dishes, such as pasta, warm salads, sauces, or an upgraded tomato soup.They'll lend an intense tomato-flavor that can stand alone or stand up to any other robust flavor pairings

Advertisement