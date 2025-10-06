The Low-Effort Way To Grow Tomatoes Without Cages (And Why It Works Better)

Ask a seasoned tomato grower what support structure they use to hold up their vines, and chances are you'll hear a rant about cages. The ones you find in the gardening section of your department store are usually too short for plants that can easily top six feet, and they've been known to collapse when the fruit starts weighing them down. You could build your own, of course, if you really want to wrestle with heavy-duty concrete wire to create sturdier cages — but that's a lot of hassle if all you want are gardening hacks that help you grow juicy tomatoes without getting your hands too dirty. Which is why the growers who've been there and done that usually turn to something far simpler: the Florida weave.

The Florida weave is a way of weaving twine back and forth between sturdy stakes to keep your tomato plants in place. Start by sinking a sturdy stake about a foot deep at each end of your tomato row. Then place more stakes along the row, spacing them at least two or three feet apart (placing plants too close together is a common mistake when it comes to growing tomatoes). Each stake should stand at least five to six feet above ground — tall enough to support the plants as they grow. As the plants grow taller, you simply add more layers of twine, keeping the vines upright and the fruit off the ground.