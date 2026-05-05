The Best Kinds Of Tomatoes To Grow If You Live In A Hot Climate

There's nothing like slicing, dicing, biting, or juicing fresh garden tomatoes, especially when grown in your own little sunny patch of vine-climbing deliciousness. Sunny is the operative word here, as 'maters thrive in six to eight hours of direct daily sunlight, rewarding growers with a full bounty of plump, juicy flavor. However, there's such a thing as too much heat, so caution is advised if you live in a particularly hot location.

To understand the best kind of tomatoes for planting in high-temp climates, we got some insider intel from The Young Nonno, a garden coach and consultant, as well as the creator of his namesake website. As he explains, it helps to first understand why heat matters so much. "In high heat, plants get stressed and pollen within the tomato flowers doesn't dislodge. So, instead of setting fruit, the plant drops it's flowers." That makes it crucial to grow heat-tolerant tomato plants, and many varieties fall into that category. But there are still several things to keep in mind when choosing ones for your own garden experience.

When considering hot climates, The Young Nonno first explains that it matters whether you're growing determinate versus indeterminate tomatoes. For those of us who need a quickie tutorial on the difference between the two, a determinate tomato plant tends to be bushy and compact, delivering their fruits (yes tomatoes are fruits, not vegetables) fairly quickly and all at once. Indeterminate tomato plants are instead the classic vine climbers we love to watch when draping their glory in a blaze of color over a larger fruit-bearing span of time.