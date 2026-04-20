5 Reasons Your Tomatoes Get Mealy — And How To Avoid Them

Growing your own tomatoes is the best way to ensure fresh and juicy toms in your salads all summer long, but it's also a big test of your patience. Every now and then, your endless hours of diligent watering will result in a mealy disappointment. Two or three mealy tomatoes in the entire season are no reason for concern; it happens. However, when the hard-grown tomatoes are consistently turning out mealy, it may be time to reassess their growing conditions.

For those who don't know what exactly we're talking about, let's define a mealy tomato. When cutting open a tomato, you expect a firm and juicy texture with a bit of glow to it. A mealy fruit is the exact opposite of that — it's grainy, dry, and mushy. If you bite into it, there's no flavor. Despite that, they aren't dangerous, so you may be able to sneak a few of them into recipes that call for canned tomatoes where texture isn't the main focus. Otherwise, they belong in the compost bin.

There are many possible reasons why tomatoes turn mealy, most of which have to do with growing conditions. Fortunately, that's something that you can control. If you notice consistent mealy tomatoes at the beginning of the season, there's still plenty of time to fix the defining factors and enjoy a better harvest in the future. Here are five most common reasons for mealy tomatoes and how to avoid them in your garden.