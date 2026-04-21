15 Edible Shrubs Hummingbirds Will Enjoy As Much As You

There is something delightfully whimsical about a hummingbird that makes them so enticing to watch. They are remarkably tiny, impressively quick, and so artistically colorful they almost seem unreal. It's really no wonder many of us try to lure them into our garden spaces simply to watch them bob from flower to flower, perhaps never fully considering that these mighty little birds are offering us much more than just flashy flights of fancy. And these incredible little beings are also only available to us in the Western Hemisphere, from Chile to Alaska, which makes their sightings even more special.

Interestingly enough, there is scientific speculation that suggests certain plants would not survive if it weren't for the pollinating powerhouses. While being the smallest birds on the planet, it is thought that they can carry the full burden of pollination in areas insects find difficult to inhabit. And different species of hummingbird (the U.S. sees about 26 of the over 300) are specifically shaped in bill and body and attracted to distinct flower variations, so there isn't too much overlap in pollination.

If you are seeking to spy hummingbirds in your backyard, it's important to be creative. Thankfully, humans and hummingbirds have quite a few plants that appeal to us both in sight and sustenance. Check out these flowering shrub varieties that both you and your hummingbird friends can enjoy having in your garden, and get to planning and planting right away.