In many international diets, chutney is frequently used as a palate cleanser. For the standard American diet, we often only see fruit sauces with our desserts, or on Thanksgiving. Notably, cranberry sauce, which makes its annual appearance when the leaves start to fall, is famously coupled with turkey and stuffing. It's tangy, sweet, tart, and gives your taste buds a reset when forking in mouthfuls of consistently dense, fatty, and savory foods. Unless you're a straight-from-the-can sort of cranberry saucer, then it's likely you have a go-to recipe that's been passed down through generations. Well, it's time you added your personal flair, building on the tradition and enhancing the tangy sauce we all love. As a chef and recipe designer with a special interest in fruits and vegetables, I'm dishing out my top 10 ingredients to upgrade homemade cranberry sauce so your holiday can sparkle.

While cranberries are the main event, there are other basic ingredients that are expected to make an appearance. Sugar, or some kind of sweetener, helps to balance the intense tartness of the berries, and often some kind of citrus is used to give the sauce a hefty zing. Some sauces are raw, others are simmered for hours. Some include herbs and savory ingredients, while others are purely sugar-laden. It's all about personal preference and creating a cohesive dish that everyone can enjoy. Experiment with new flavors in moderation, and enjoy a little variety in your tradition.