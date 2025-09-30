Growing up in Vermont there were three guarantees. The first was that flannels would be worn year-round (yes, even in the summer), the second was that at least 50% of potluck dishes would be kale-based (especially in the fall), and the third was when someone said syrup we all knew it meant maple syrup (is there any other kind?). And that stuff went on everything. To this day I don't even bother buying white sugar because maple syrup goes in my coffee, baked goods, curries, and salad dressings.

Starting in kindergarten we learned everything there is to know about maple syrup. We started harvesting sap as tots, and then later toured sugar houses and learned the science behind it. Our friends and neighbors were sugarers, and that heavenly aroma of smoke and maple filled the air during each harvest season. Luckily, the art of sugaring isn't a geographical secret. That's why I'm going to share with you a Vermonter's guide to making maple syrup.

The art of sugaring requires patience, the right tools, trees, and weather. If the latter three come together, then you're halfway there. Plenty of Vermonter's make maple syrup without owning a farm or sugar shack. And isn't it part of being a foodie experimenting with new foods and techniques? Saddle up, grab you Bean boots, a flannel, and a tree tap and let's get sugaring.