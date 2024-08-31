Your Cranberry Sauce Is Incomplete Without A Splash Of Bourbon

If you don't have a go-to favorite, start with this savory cranberry sauce recipe and reduce the amount of stock to make up for the alcohol. Any bourbon drinker likely has a preferred brand, but you might want to use a moderately-priced bottle of booze for cooking. The good stuff is meant to be slowly sipped; with this, though, you just want to enhance the flavors of the dish so a pricey choice might go to waste. And if you don't have any knowledge of the booze, here are the best whiskeys to cook with including bourbons.

A little goes a long way; ½ cup of bourbon is enough for 12 servings of cranberry sauce. The easiest method is to combine the fresh berries with the bourbon, sugar, and other ingredients and cook the mixture down until it thickens, which can take up to an hour. Try some additional ingredients in your next cranberry sauce to enhance the flavor of the bourbon. Orange juice and zest will offer fruity acidity to balance the richness of the booze in the pan. Another option is to add a dash of vanilla extract to highlight the notes of vanilla often found in bourbon. A dash of cinnamon or nutmeg will also complement its flavors. You can even combine the orange juice, zest, spices, and vanilla extract with the bourbon and fresh cranberries to pull off a next-level sauce you'll be craving any time of year.