The Right Fertilizer Schedule For Thriving Tomato Plants

Using the right fertilizer for your tomato plants is crucial. Tomatoes are considered heavy feeders, which means that they require a steady, consistent supply of nutrients from the start. Choosing the right type of fertilizer for each stage of growth, and applying it according to the right schedule, can maximize fruit yield and reduce the risk of problems such as pests, diseases, nutrient deficiencies, and stunted growth.

One of the biggest mistakes to avoid when growing tomatoes is using the wrong type of fertilizer, as it may affect fruit outcome or cause nutrient burn. Proper fertilization can be a delicate balancing act, as it's easier than you think to accidentally use a variety that contains too much nitrogen or end up over- or under-fertilizing your plants. If you are starting tomatoes from seed, you can add plant food or a bit of diluted liquid fertilizer to your growing medium. The best type of fertilizer to use on these young tomato plants is a balanced 5-5-5 NPK (nitrogen-phosphorus-potassium) fertilizer.

When it is time to transplant your seedlings into a pot, feed your plants every two to three weeks with a nitrogen-rich fertilizer such as a 20-10-10 or 16-6-4 mix. When your plants start to flower, you will need a fertilizer that contains more phosphorus. The ideal blend is a 10-20-10 or 5-10-10 fertilizer. When fruit starts to appear, switch to a low-nitrogen, high-potassium mix like 10-10-20 or 5-10-20.