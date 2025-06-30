Why A Tomato Plant's Leaves Turn Yellow And How To Prevent It

Growing your own tomatoes is not only delicious but can also be very satisfying. While tomatoes are relatively easy for beginners to grow, there are some things that all gardeners should know when trying to grow the perfect crop, especially when they're just getting started. One garden issue that plagues novices and experienced gardeners alike is when a tomato plant's leaves start to turn yellow. This can be a symptom of many different issues, from under-watering to over-watering, nitrogen deficiency, or possibly just too much herbicide. Other issues leading to yellow leaves include blight or insufficient sunlight.

It's easier to prevent yellowing than to fix it. Focus on watering correctly; make sure the soil is dry at least a fingertip length down before watering again. Also, make sure to fertilize tomato plants monthly during the growing season because they are heavy feeders and will require more nutrients to grow and bear fruit. It's also important to prune tomatoes properly, removing lower leaves, typically anything touching the ground, stems growing below the lowest row of flowers, and suckers to ensure good air flow and reduce the risk of disease. This will redirect the tomato plant's energy toward producing fruit rather than more branches.

Depending on the variety of tomato plant, it may be a good idea to prune even further, so it's wise to learn as much as you can about the variety of tomato plants that you are growing. Indeterminate tomato varieties keep growing all season, so they need to be pruned more, whereas determinate varieties stop growing and won't need as much attention in that area.