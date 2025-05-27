Not All Plants Love Coffee: Here's What To Avoid In Your Garden

After brewing coffee, some gardeners take the used coffee grounds to upgrade their compost piles and gardens. Aside from giving us a jolt of energy via caffeine, the grounds are said to be a good source of nutrients to fertilize plants with. While there are tons of produce that benefit from the leftover coffee grounds, not everything in your garden is a fan of the common fertilizer.

Many people tend to add coffee grounds to their gardens for plants that prefer acidic soil, and although it's not exactly true that the grounds will help to decrease its pH level, sticking to plants that work well with acidic soil is a good place to start. Coffee grounds lose some of their acidity after brewing, giving them a pH level of around 6.5-6.8. This is best for plants that prefer a slightly acidic to neutral soil, like broccoli, radishes, lettuce, or homegrown tomatoes. However, this won't fare well for plants that like alkaline soil, or something above a pH level of 7.

Plenty of vegetables grow in mildly acidic or neutral soil, but crops like garlic, asparagus, leeks, and swiss chard do well in somewhat alkaline conditions, so it's best to keep coffee grounds away from them. The grounds may also not do too well in an herb or tea garden, with produce such as lavender, rosemary, sage, and oregano preferring soil that's more alkaline.