10 Common Tomato Plant Problems And How To Fix Them

Leaf curling is perhaps the most common issue your tomato plant will have. This is a response to stress, but it can usually be easily solved. This is their attempt to conserve water, which, unsurprisingly, most commonly happens when there is a lack of water in the soil. Tomato plants are extremely thirsty, and as soon as the soil starts to dry out, the leaves will curl up. When watering these plants, you need to water them deeply so that it soaks through to the roots, and the soil should be consistently moist. Sometimes the leaves will also curl up as a defense mechanism against intense heat and wind. In all of these situations, the plant will quickly recover when its conditions become more favorable.

If it's a simple watering issue, then you'll marvel at how a tomato plant can go from looking as though it's just about to die to fully healthy within the span of a day. The reason why I wanted to put this problem first is that leaf curling can also be caused by other issues, such as nutrient deficiencies and viruses. However, when this is the case, the curling is also accompanied by additional signs we'll explore further down the list. If there is leaf curling on its own, it's usually only a minor issue, and you should soon see your plant burst back into life.