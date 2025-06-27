Why Your Tomato Plants Have Bottom Rot And How To Prevent It

Countless gardeners know the joy of watching well-tended tomatoes evolve on the vine — and the horror of discovering a brown, leathery spot on the bottom of those precious beefsteak, roma, or heirloom beauties. Though thoroughly disappointing, it's good to know that this isn't a disease or insect-driven malady, nor is it caused by harsh weather. It's a condition called blossom end rot (BER), informally known as bottom rot, and it's pretty easy to prevent once you know how.

The cause of bottom rot on any type of tomato is a lack of calcium, which enters tomato plants through moisture. In other words, the soil in which the plants grow needs the right amount of water. Even if the soil itself has plenty of calcium, tomatoes need an even, consistent supply of water to actually move it into the fruit. A sudden dry spell or heavy rain can complicate calcium transport, and before you know it, the tissue at the end of that prized red tomato begins to rot and die, resulting in a brown patch that increases in size, darkens in color, and can develop a secondary layer of black mold.

Another cause of BER can be damaged plant roots, sometimes brought on by incorrect or harsh root pruning. The compromised tomato roots can prevent water absorption — and, again, calcium doesn't make its way to the tomato. Other potential contributors to rot can be over-fertilizing or using soil that's too acidic.