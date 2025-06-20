11 Ways To Rid Your Garden Of Pesky Tomato Worms

When you're looking for easy fruits or veggies that beginning gardeners should grow, tomatoes are a solid choice. However, despite being easier to grow than some other fruits and vegetables, there is one annoying problem that you must be ready to deal with if you decide to plant tomatoes in your garden: tomato worms. Carrie Spoonemore, the co-founder of From Seed to Spoon and a contributor at Park Seed, helps us understand more about just what a tomato worm is. She explains, "Tomato worms, also called tomato hornworms, are big green caterpillars that feed on tomato plants. They can grow up to 4 inches long and have a little horn on their end."

Beyond their odd appearance, these worms are nothing to mess around with. Gail Pabst, the marketing director at National Garden Bureau, highlights the scope of the damage they can cause. "Only the larvae feed on tomato plants and they can consume large quantities of foliage in a short amount of time. One to two worms can defoliate a 5-foot tomato plant in less than three days," she cautions. Whether you are already dealing with a tomato worm problem or are trying to be proactive and protect your plants from the harm they cause, you've come to the right place. Through our interviews with Spoonemore and Pabst, we learned more about some of the best ways to keep these pests out of your garden and prevent them from devouring your tomato plants before you get to enjoy the juicy fruits of your labor.