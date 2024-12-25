While there's no set recipe, pomodoro sauce is defined by precious few ingredients, namely tomatoes, olive oil, basil, and garlic. Consequently, the quality of each ingredient is tantamount to its taste. Chef Matthew Cutolo believes that the best ingredients will lay the foundation for your homemade sauce.

He says, "My top tips to making an excellent homemade pomodoro sauce would be to start with high quality ingredients. Using really great tomatoes and olive oil will make a huge difference in the final product."

Since pomodoro is an Italian staple, choosing native Italian ingredients will honor the recipe all the more. Pomodoro may mean tomato, but its literal translation is golden apple, referring to the yellow hue of the first variety of tomatoes utilized in Italian cooking. As tomatoes became a reigning ingredient in Italian cuisine, they took on the bright red, sweet, and juicy variety proudly known as San Marzano. Building your sauce with San Marzano tomatoes marked with the DOP seal on the can along with a high quality Italian extra virgin olive oil like this imported Sicilian olive oil will give your sauce an authentic edge. That said, if tomatoes are in season, fresh and local ripe produce is a marker of high quality, and goes along with the Italian philosophy of using the best local ingredients. Domestic extra virgin olive oil brands like this California Olive Ranch is our top pick for a high quality olive oil that will impart a rich flavor to homemade pomodoro sauce.

