Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Summer Snacks Under $5
Summer is meant for snacking, and Trader Joe's affordable seasonal summer snacks mean you don't have to open your wallet too wide once those afternoon munchies hit. With zesty flavors and nostalgic treats, Tasting Table rounded up a list of Trader Joe's snacks and goodies that can be placed onto picnic blankets with pride and carried to your friends' cookouts to share. The best part? Each item is priced for less than $5.
If you're looking to fill up a cooler or bulk up a spread for Friday's barbecue, Trader Joe's can help you round out the menu without breaking your budget. Though these limited-edition items often make brief appearances on store shelves during the warmer months, it is worth keeping an eye out for them. Word travels fast, and customers are sharing the ways these treats are adding even more enjoyment to their summer holiday festivities and lazy weekends.
S'Mores Bars
Thanks to Trader Joe's, you don't need to light a campfire to enjoy the sweet taste of s'mores. These frozen layers of fudgy brownies, graham crackers, and marshmallows are ready to be carried to the beach. Some customers eat them straight from the freezer, while others air fry them. However they are prepared, these seasonal offerings have fans obsessed.
Trader Joe's S'Mores Bars are priced at $4.99.
Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips
Trader Joe's Takis-dupes are fan favorites and have claimed the title of the top selling item at Trader Joe's. Rolled corn tortilla chips are flavored with chili and lime seasoning and offer the kind of crunch that can be enjoyed straight from the bag or dipped into your favorite salsas and dips. "This is a DANGEROUS bag of chips! Can't last more than one day," wrote a fan on Instagram.
Trader Joe's Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips are sold for $2.99.
Coconut Cashew Candy Clusters
This package of delicious morsels can be a quick sweet treat or be used in other recipes to elevate a bowl of popcorn, garnish ice cream, and top baked goods. Cashews, chocolate, and caramel combine to offer satisfying handfuls of crunchy sweetness. Customers commonly eat the contents of an entire bag in one go.
Trader Joe's Coconut Cashew Candy Clusters are listed for $4.99.
Beach Day Gummy Candy
Trader Joe's Beach Day Gummy Candy is themed for summer, so no matter where you are, you'll feel like you're on vacation. Colorful gummies shaped with holiday-minded objects are dyed with natural ingredients like veggie and fruit juices and spirulina extract. The easy treat can be thrown into a bag for adults and kids to eat during a long day at the pool.
Trader Joe's Beach Day Gummy Candy is sold for $2.29.
Key Lime Pie Inspired Grahams
Trader Joe's Key Lime Pie Inspired Grahams are so much more than crackers. Graham crackers are dipped in a key lime-flavored yogurt candy coating, offering a fresh take on the classic flavors of key lime pie. Whether served on a dish or pressed into a homemade frosted cake, these morsels are testing the limits of self control of lime-loving customers.
Trader Joe's Key Lime Pie Inspired Grahams cost just under $5.
Sour Cherry Cotton Candy
A nostalgic favorite gets an upgrade with a tart flavor profile and all-natural ingredients. The easy-to-carry tubs can be set out on a picnic spread or carted to a campsite without damaging the soft, wispy snack. Customers are also using the cotton candy to spruce up homemade cocktails and garnish vodka shots.
Trader Joe's Sour Cherry Cotton Candy sells for $1.99.
Patio Potato Chips
Sightings of Trader Joe's Patio Potato Chips have customers on Instagram saying "run don't walk!" Flavors like Delicious Dill, Sea Salt & Vinegar, Homestyle Ketchup, and Smokin' Sweet BBQ offer options to outfit the summer cookout. The collection is meant to represent flavors of a hamburger hot off the grill, and fans look forward to its seasonal release.
Trader Joe's Patio Potato Chips cost just under $3.
Horchata Ice Cream
Trader Joe's has taken the flavors of a classic Mexican horchata and repackaged it in ice cream form to create a treat that has customers begging for arrival. "Best ice cream TJ's has ever released!" wrote a fan on Instagram. The horchata-flavored ice cream is made with horchata-flavored cookie bits, and each bite is a marvel.
Trader Joe's Horchata Ice Cream is priced at $3.79.
Shrimp Chips Garlic
From the image on the package, you know that this snack will keep things interesting. Light, airy bites of garlic-flavored chips are easy to pair well with cold drinks. The shrimp taste is subtle, and the unique crunch can brighten a standard spread. Prawn crackers can be dipped into guac or served alongside lunchtime salads, soups, and sandwiches. Consider buying two, as this savory snack doesn't last long.
Trader Joe's Shrimp Chips Garlic is just under $4.
Soft & Juicy Mango
A unique drying process means that these dried mangos remain soft and juicy even after making their way from Thailand into your home. While dried mango pieces usually offer a tougher texture, these bites are chewy and flavorful and ready to bite into. Sometimes the simplest snacks are the sweetest, and Trader Joe's dried fruit delivers.
Trader Joe's Soft & Juicy Mango is sold for $2.49.
Oven-Baked Cheese Bites
Trader Joe's Oven-Baked Cheese Bites are made with semi-aged cheeses, and the crunchy pieces are difficult to resist. Packing 13 grams of protein per serving, this cheesy, high-protein Trader Joe's product is easy to top meals or snack on mid-afternoon. The preservative-free, shelf-stable snack can be carried into the great outdoors and left on charcuterie boards without worry.
Trader Joe's Oven-Baked Cheese Bites are sold for $3.29.
Organic Corn Chip Dippers
Trader Joe's Organic Corn Chip Dippers are sturdy enough to swipe into bowls of chili and your favorite chunky salsas. "Omg those corn dippers are my addiction," wrote a fan on Instagram. Rip open a bag to set out for dinner party guests and serve alongside an elote-style corn dip recipe to double down on fresh flavor.
Trader Joe's Organic Corn Chip Dippers are priced at $2.79.