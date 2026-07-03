Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Summer Snacks Under $5

Summer is meant for snacking, and Trader Joe's affordable seasonal summer snacks mean you don't have to open your wallet too wide once those afternoon munchies hit. With zesty flavors and nostalgic treats, Tasting Table rounded up a list of Trader Joe's snacks and goodies that can be placed onto picnic blankets with pride and carried to your friends' cookouts to share. The best part? Each item is priced for less than $5.

If you're looking to fill up a cooler or bulk up a spread for Friday's barbecue, Trader Joe's can help you round out the menu without breaking your budget. Though these limited-edition items often make brief appearances on store shelves during the warmer months, it is worth keeping an eye out for them. Word travels fast, and customers are sharing the ways these treats are adding even more enjoyment to their summer holiday festivities and lazy weekends.