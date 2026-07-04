10 Discontinued Trader Joe's Condiments That Deserve A Comeback

To some people, condiments just seem like extras, unnecessary additions to your cart when you're at the grocery store. But to others, condiments are basically the main attraction. A good condiment, after all, can take a basic, boring dish and transform it into one that packs a surprising amount of flavor. And although you can always make your own condiments at home, it's generally easier to buy them, especially if you're using them on a regular basis.

At Trader Joe's, you can find all of the basic condiments you'd expect, from ketchup to yellow mustard to plain mayonnaise. But this grocery store is known for its unique and novel products, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that the brand stocks creative condiments you won't find anywhere else. Unfortunately, though, Trader Joe's also has a relatively high turnover on its products, which means many condiments have come and gone over the years. And as all Trader Joe's lovers know, it's a huge bummer when the store discontinues one of your favorites.

We're taking a closer look at the Trader Joe's condiments that once graced store shelves but are no longer available. We think these items deserve a comeback, though, so we still have our fingers crossed that TJ's will eventually come to its senses and sell them again.