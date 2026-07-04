10 Discontinued Trader Joe's Condiments That Deserve A Comeback
To some people, condiments just seem like extras, unnecessary additions to your cart when you're at the grocery store. But to others, condiments are basically the main attraction. A good condiment, after all, can take a basic, boring dish and transform it into one that packs a surprising amount of flavor. And although you can always make your own condiments at home, it's generally easier to buy them, especially if you're using them on a regular basis.
At Trader Joe's, you can find all of the basic condiments you'd expect, from ketchup to yellow mustard to plain mayonnaise. But this grocery store is known for its unique and novel products, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that the brand stocks creative condiments you won't find anywhere else. Unfortunately, though, Trader Joe's also has a relatively high turnover on its products, which means many condiments have come and gone over the years. And as all Trader Joe's lovers know, it's a huge bummer when the store discontinues one of your favorites.
We're taking a closer look at the Trader Joe's condiments that once graced store shelves but are no longer available. We think these items deserve a comeback, though, so we still have our fingers crossed that TJ's will eventually come to its senses and sell them again.
Asian-Style Spicy Peanut Vinaigrette
When you want to add richness, complexity, and a burst of flavor to your salads, Trader Joe's Asian-Style Spicy Peanut Vinaigrette was a great option. With that hint of spice and bold, nutty flavor along with a touch of freshness from the addition of cilantro, it was arguably one of Trader Joe's best salad dressings. But, unfortunately, you're no longer going to see it at your local Trader Joe's. One Redditor asked the staff at their local Trader Joe's if the product had been eliminated from the store's lineup, and they confirmed that it had been discontinued. According to this poster, it wasn't a smart decision for the company to make, considering that it was an especially popular vinaigrette that often sold out. Others in the same thread shared their frustration that it was no longer available.
However, there are many copycat recipes out there for those who seriously miss the flavor of this dressing. These recipes call for ingredients like peanut butter, garlic, rice wine vinegar, toasted sesame oil, sriracha, and brown sugar to create a similar flavor profile. Don't want to make this sauce yourself? One Redditor says that California Pizza Kitchen's Thai dressing is identical to this now-defunct Trader Joe's condiment. It might be worth a try if you still miss this peanut-forward vinaigrette.
Fat-Free Spicy Black Bean Dip
Who doesn't love a good spicy black bean dip? Black beans make for a flavorful, super-hearty base for a rich dip, and their neutral flavor makes them easy to season with a variety of spices and seasonings. And even though it's easy to make black bean dip at home, it can be nice to snag yourself a pre-made variety every once in a while. At one point in time, Trader Joe's sold its own Fat-Free Spicy Black Bean Dip, but it has been discontinued for a while now. Apparently, it was replaced by another black bean dip, this time with chipotle peppers added in, but it reportedly tasted quite different from the original.
But it's clear that customers still miss this dip. One poster took to Reddit to ask if anyone had one of the jars still lying around, since they were curious about what the ingredients were. Another asked about alternative brands or products that would deliver a similar flavor. You can find a copycat recipe based on the original ingredients list, so it's still possible to recreate this condiment at home.
Wasabi Mayonnaise
There are plenty of incredible mayonnaise brands out there to try. Whether you're looking for a creamier, richer mayonnaise or you prefer one that's thinner and better for spreading, there's definitely a product out there for you. And if you're open to spending some time in the kitchen, you can totally make your own mayonnaise at home. But it's not very often that you'll come across a mayonnaise flavored with wasabi. At one point in Trader Joe's history, though, the store offered exactly that: a creamy mayonnaise with the sharp, bold flavor of wasabi to add a distinct punchiness to the condiment. Some claim that the store's Wasabi Mayonnaise was well-balanced, and it was a popular option for foods ranging from fries to sushi.
Customers are reportedly sad it's gone now, though. One even questioned why the product would be discontinued in the first place. It looks like the product originally left store shelves in 2017, but then came back shortly after. However, it was finally totally discontinued in 2019. We can imagine that this would be a popular condiment if it were brought back today, so we keep hoping that the grocery chain will bring the beloved product back.
Romesco Dip
Trader Joe's regularly draws on international inspiration to create its condiments, and it seems like that was exactly the case when it came to the chain's vegan Romesco Dip. The Spanish-inspired dip was made with a blend of roasted red peppers, almonds, and tomatoes, for a condiment that's fresh and vegetal while still offering a touch of sweetness and the rich depth of flavor that only nuts can provide. This dip first came onto the TJ's scene back in 2020, but it didn't last for long. By 2022, it was already off the Trader Joe's dip lineup, replaced by other options.
Customers are pining for the return of this dip. One fan on Reddit called the product an "unsung hero" of the store's dip selection and said that they would cry tears of joy if it ever came back. Another poster agreed, saying that while it was still around, they picked it up every time they were at the store. And still another said it was one of their favorites as well, partially because it was lactose-free. We have a smoky romesco sauce recipe you can try making at home, but for real fans of the dip, it's not the fan-favorite product they once knew.
Organic Smoky BBQ Flavored Coconut Aminos
For the uninitiated, coconut aminos are a soy sauce alternative that are soy-free and contain significantly less sodium than soy sauce. This makes them an excellent option for those who crave the complexity of soy sauce but may be sensitive to soy or too much salt. And if you go to the condiment section at your local Trader Joe's, you'll still find bottles of plain coconut aminos. However, the chain's Organic Smoky BBQ Flavored Coconut Aminos have been absent from store shelves since 2022. Apparently, this product was discontinued because it wasn't popular enough among customers. That may check out — one Redditor, who claimed to have worked for Trader Joe's for four years, said that they don't ever remember seeing someone bring this item to checkout.
However, some people undeniably miss the product. One customer said that they wouldn't survive without the product, while another used crying emojis to express their discontent. On another thread, a customer sought out a similar-tasting alternative, but they didn't seem to get many promising suggestions. This may have been a niche product, but we appreciate the variety TJ's once offered on the coconut aminos front.
Island Salsa
If you love salsas that are a little savory and a little sweet, then you probably would've been (or maybe actually were) a fan of Trader Joe's Island Salsa. This salsa was made with mango, of course, but also pineapple and red jalapeño. The result was chunky and sweet, which made it the perfect accompaniment to savory dishes that needed something to balance them out. Unfortunately, though, this product is now discontinued, so you'll no longer find it alongside the other Trader Joe's jarred salsas.
Redditors were bummed out to learn the product was discontinued. One said it was the best salsa, while another reminisced about how good it was. There are a few TJ's alternatives you may want to consider if this was one of your faves as well. The fresh, limited-time Mango Pineapple Pico de Gallo Salsa has a similar flavor profile, with both the mango and pineapple showing up in both salsas. However, this fresh version also contains onions and tomatoes, which arguably make for a more savory touch. If you're looking for a tomato-free salsa, then your best bet is probably Trader Joe's Corn and Chili Tomato-less Salsa. It has that same sweet touch that the Island Salsa once promised. Still, even with these alternatives, we think that this special, fruit-forward salsa should make a reappearance at the grocery chain.
Cilantro & Chive Yogurt Dip
When you're looking for a healthier condiment option that helps you get more protein into your diet while delivering all the flavor you crave, yogurt-based dips are the way to go. Once upon a time, Trader Joe's just happened to carry a Cilantro & Chive Yogurt Dip. It was herbal, cooling, and creamy — everything you want for a crudite dip or even a fresh-tasting sandwich spread. But it's reportedly been a while since it's been seen on store shelves. In October 2018, a Trader Joe's fan made a Reddit comment about how much they missed the product. They said it had been months since they'd seen it at their local TJ's.
On another, more recent thread, customers still discussed how much they missed this dip. One poster even said that no other dip could compare to how good this one was. It's not totally clear why this product was discontinued, but in 2017, it was recalled for possible listeria contamination.
For those who still crave the flavor of this particular Trader Joe's dip, there is hope yet. There are a few different copycat recipes out there, with one calling for ingredients like Greek yogurt, cream cheese, cilantro, and both dried and fresh chives. Chances are, though, that it won't taste exactly like the one you remember from Trader Joe's.
Chili Lime Mayonnaise
Trader Joe's seems to have a thing with flavored mayonnaise. Not only did it once stock that iconic Wasabi Mayonnaise at one point, but the store also boasted a Chili Lime Mayonnaise. It had that signature chili kick you'll also find in the chain's Chili Lime Seasoning, along with an unmistakable tanginess that's even bolder than what you'll find in a traditional, unflavored mayonnaise. It made a unique addition to burgers and other sandwiches and could even function as a dip all on its own. Unfortunately, though, you'll have to settle with plain mayo now, since this product has been discontinued.
But it seems like Trader Joe's customers miss this slightly spicy, tangy condiment. One Redditor questioned whether it would ever come back into stock, while another to the forum to ask if anyone knew of any copycat recipes, since they were disappointed they could no longer get the mayo at Trader Joe's. A commenter suggested using Kewpie mayo along with some chili lime seasoning, saying it was an even better alternative than the Trader Joe's product. This hack might just be worth a try if you're still dreaming of this now-defunct mayo.
Jalapeño Pepper Hot Sauce
Trader Joe's has no shortage of delicious hot sauces. The store stocks a surprising array of different hot sauce flavors, so there's something for everyone. Everyone except, that is, the longtime fans of TJ's now-discontinued Jalapeño Pepper Hot Sauce. It was reportedly dropped from the store's lineup in February of 2022, never to be seen again. It offered a nice, mild spiciness that could add a burst of flavor to just about any dish, along with a bold acidity that only intensified the flavor.
A Redditor liked the fact that it only contained three ingredients and therefore had a pretty simple flavor profile. They wondered where they could find a similar hot sauce elsewhere. Another Redditor was also looking for dupes, hoping they could find a similar product that delivered heat and tang. If you were a big fan of this hot sauce from Trader Joe's, there's a good chance you've already moved on and found yourself a new favorite sauce by this point. Still, though, you can hold out hope that it will make a reappearance someday in the future.
Sweet Mustard Dill Sauce
A lot of the time, plain mustard will do the trick. But what about when you're looking for mustard to pack more of a punch? In those times, you could have turned to Trader Joe's Sweet Mustard Dill Sauce. One Reddit commenter said it tasted like a copycat of Ikea's beloved mustard sauce. But these days, you won't find it at your local Trader Joe's. A fan of the product posted on Reddit about asking the staff at their store whether the product was still in stock or not. The staff member replied that it had been discontinued, much to the fan's dismay. Others were also disgruntled about the decision, with one commenter saying that it was their favorite sauce to use on egg salad.
Before it left the store's condiment lineup, though, it seems like it was a popular option. One Redditor suggested using it on salmon, while another said that it made for a delicious dipping sauce for roasted potatoes and trout. We hope that this sauce will one day come back so we can try out all of these delicious-sounding ideas.