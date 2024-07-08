Here's What To Grab Instead Of Trader Joe's Beloved Discontinued Island Salsa

From the San Francisco sourdough to the wasabi mayo, it can be hard to accept when Trader Joe's discontinues something. The beloved Island Salsa hasn't been since 2022, but people are still talking about it. The $3 salsa delivered tropical flavors with pineapples, mango, and red peppers. It was good enough to dip your chips in or throw into your slow cooker for a quick weeknight dinner. While you should never give up hope — there have been a few occasions where the grocer has brought items back — you have to remember: When one item is taken off the shelf, it only makes room for something new that you can grab instead. In this instance, that something is the Corn and Chili Tomato-less Salsa.

Described by Trader Joe's as corny "in a good way," this salsa might not deliver all the same island flavors as its predecessor, but the two do have a few things in common. For one, it's tomato-less — something many people appreciated about the Island Salsa. It's also relatively chunky, pairing the same chopped red bell peppers used in the discontinued Island Salsa with lots of sweet corn, onions, and jalapeño for just the right amount of kick. Even without the fruit, this salsa carries the same sweetness thanks to the sweet corn base, only it's balanced out by the spice from the jalapeño peppers. It might not be an exact swap, but it can be adapted and used in a lot of the same ways.