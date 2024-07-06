The Zesty Condiment We Seriously Wish Trader Joe's Would Bring Back

What was most fascinating about Trader Joe's wasabi mayo is that wasabi was the last item on its ingredients list. We know the last ingredient in the product constitutes the least amount by weight, so we wouldn't think wasabi had any business being in the product's name at all. But if you know about wasabi, you won't be too surprised. Whether you use it as one of your dipping sauces for sushi or mix it with mayo like Trader Joe's condiment, a little wasabi truly goes a long way. Upon eating it, most will probably remember this Japanese horseradish for its nose-burning sensation more than anything else. So you never want to overdo it, and Trader Joe's must've considered this when whipping its condiment together.

If you also consider that the real wasabi can cost more than $300 per kilo, it can explain why most sushi restaurants settle for the fake stuff. We'd like to hope that Trader Joe's did an outstanding thing and used real wasabi in its condiment, but the truth is that most wasabi eaten in the U.S. is the imitation version, so there are very few chances that the former is the case. What we can commend Trader Joe's for, however, is how it managed to pull off authentic wasabi flavors that make the mayo zesty without scorching your sinuses, real wasabi or not.