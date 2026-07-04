4 Store-Bought Burger Brands To Grab And 2 To Avoid

The great thing about burgers is that you can eat them year-round. Sure, they certainly feel like a summer staple that you grill outside, but you can cook them in a pan in the dead of winter, too. That's why store-bought brands are so convenient to keep on hand. Pop them in the freezer until you're ready to eat. However, with the rising cost of beef, you might not feel like buying any ol' brand to test it out. After all, there's always a chance it has major flaws in flavor and texture.

We went through past Tasting Table taste tests, articles, and other reviews to point out the brands worth adding to your cart and the ones that should stay exactly where they are. The ones to buy have a drool-worthy beefy taste, juicy, even textures, and generally seem high-quality, with minimal ingredients. The avoidable picks, though, have some major problems that no amount of condiments, buns, and toppings could cure; you won't want to waste money on them.