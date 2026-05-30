6 Frozen Smash Burgers, Ranked Worst To Best

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There are so many reasons to add frozen smashed burgers to your grocery cart. Normally, you can make smash burgers from scratch by smashing a loosely formed ball of ground beef down on a hot grill. But getting them to come out just right means practicing technique and experimenting with different grades of beef and a range of lean-to-fat ratios.

Frozen smashed burgers, on the other hand, give consistent results every time. They have a shorter cook time than regular burgers. Compared to regular burgers, which have a mild flavor and chewier texture, smash burgers are thin, easier to stack, and develop a crispier crust and lacier surface when cooked. Frozen burgers are also better for large gatherings. You can cook the frozen patties much more efficiently because they're all the same size and thickness. Any extra patties can go straight back in the freezer, so you waste less food.

Of course, there are several brands of frozen smashed burgers, and it's hard to know which to buy. So, I wanted to try and rank them to see which one was the best. While they all were yummy and tasted similar because they're made with the same single ingredient, beef, I based the ranking on the texture, thickness, and juiciness of the patties.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.

