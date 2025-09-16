The Absolute Best Frozen Beef Burgers Are A Private Label Brand At Aldi
Aldi is famous for very low prices, which can be attributed to the grocery giant's thriving private label. You'll rarely find any name brand groceries at Aldi because the global store relies on its private label brand products to cut all the high costs of third-party production and transportation. And it has some seriously tasty offerings. Tasting Table tried and ranked 11 Aldi frozen beef burgers from worst to best according to flavor, chew, and overall satisfaction, and the Cattlemen's Ranch Black Angus burgers absolutely blew us away, storming to the No. 1 spot. They cooked up beautifully on the skillet, incurring the perfect charred exterior without drying out. These 1/3-pound patties are thin enough to cook quickly, needing just one flip to achieve the necessary charred edges and tender interior.
The chew struck the perfect balance between tender and juicy and hearty and hefty. But the robust umami-flavor from the beef was the highlight of the taste test, while the gorgeous char added another layer of smoky goodness to the mix. The strength of flavor and sturdy yet tender texture of these patties will stand up to all kinds of robust spreads, cheeses, and toppings, making them especially versatile so they can fit any burger-lover's preferences. After all, a burger is only as good as the beef patty itself. The icing on the cake is that the Cattlemen's Ranch Black Angus burger is also one of the cheapest items in our ranking.
More praise for Aldi's Cattlemen's Ranch Black Angus frozen beef burgers
Aldi customers had plenty to say about Cattlemen's Ranch Black Angus burger patties. As one Redditor recalled, "I tried these for the first time last week, and [...] they are much better than the ones we make from scratch. I only seasoned with salt and pepper. Seriously, these are so good!" Plus, if you don't want to cook them in a frying pan, several other users confirmed that they work beautifully in an air-fryer too. A YouTuber praised their balance, stating, "It didn't have an overbearing flavor, [it has] good texture, and it cooked just right!" Another YouTube reviewer zoomed in on the burger to reveal it dripping with tasty juices, describing it as "a very tasty beef patty, no fillers."
While not all of Aldi's private label products are high-quality, the Cattlemen's Ranch Black Angus burger definitely is. In fact, Black Angus beef is a type of meat you should always buy at Aldi, with the Black Angus strip steak even making it onto our list of must-buy products for first-time Aldi shoppers. While 1/3-pound patties are the perfect size for a satisfying burger, Cattlemen's Ranch also offers 1/4-pounder smash burger patties that fans reckon are the ultimate Aldi fast food dupes. Brioche buns also got plenty of praise on Reddit from Aldi customers, so whether you're making smash burgers or the Black Angus 1/3-pounders, be sure to pick some buns up in Aldi's bread aisle too.