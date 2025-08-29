The Fan-Favorite Aldi Smash Burger Patties Are The Ultimate Fast Food Dupe

Smash burgers are all the rage these days, and we have plenty of scratch recipes and tips for crafting the best one at home. Many of the biggest mistakes made with smash burgers happen when making and forming the patties. So you can save yourself those mistakes and cut costs with the help of Aldi Cattlemen's Ranch frozen smash burgers that have received rave reviews on social media and Reddit forums alike.

Made with 100% all-natural beef, the Cattlemen's Ranch Smashed Burgers come in ¼-pound rounds with eight frozen patties to a package. They're a seasonal offering that debuted in April, and customers on Reddit are reporting that "they're already in short supply." The same Reddit thread swears the patties taste just like McDonald's burgers and offers up an easy recipe featuring "Aldi smash burger patties (2 of them) and their brioche burger bun. Cut up finely chopped white onions, dill pickle slices, ketchup, mustard, and 2 American cheese slices. Tastes just like the McD double cheeseburger."

A viral TikTok video transforms Aldi's Cattlemen's Ranch smash burgers into a more classic smash burger by frying up two patties seasoned with garlic and onion powder in a skillet, layering them with caramelized onion, bacon, and slices of cheese on a classic toasted burger bun. Another TikTok account keeps it simple with browned onions, cheese, and pickles. But the consensus on these Aldi smash burger patties is a 10 out of 10, no matter the toppings and garnishes.