We Tried 7 Cheeses At Aldi And Trader Joe's To See Which Store Has The Better Selection

Nearly any grocery store sells at least a small selection of cheese, but very few stores do it quite like Trader Joe's and Aldi. The two ever-popular grocery stores are known for many things, like being budget-friendly and offering exceptional snack options. We'd be remiss not to highlight both stores' cheese sections, however, because both Aldi and Trader Joe's have any cheese lover covered when it comes to building a charcuterie board, snacking, and beyond.

Not only do Aldi and Trader Joe's have comparably impressive cheese sections, but both stores also offer several cheeses that are remarkably similar. But, based on these similar cheeses, which store has the absolute best cheese selection? That's the question I'm here to answer, and to do so, I've purchased and sampled seven cheeses from Trader Joe's and seven from Aldi, comparing them to see which version is better. I'm no stranger to cheese from both stores, and in fact, I've specifically ranked Trader Joe's cheese and have compiled a list of the best Trader Joe's cheese for a charcuterie board.

Naturally, the flavor of each cheese is crucial in determining what store has the better cheese selection, so that plays the most important role here, along with the respective textures of the cheeses. I've also noted the price of each cheese (from both stores) since budget is also an important factor.