11 Frozen Beef Burgers, Ranked Worst To Best

When you're craving a juicy burger, the frozen food section of the grocery store probably isn't your first stop. Chances are, you're headed straight to the meat department for fresh ground beef or pre-made patties to fire up on the grill. But frozen beef patties deserve a second look — they can be a convenient lifesaver for quick midweek meals, unexpected company, or those times when you can't get to the store but really, really want a burger. They're great to have on hand in your freezer so you can grab one at any time. But trying to decide which ones to buy might have you reaching for the cheapest, most obvious choice at the store.

Faced with a wall of options, you may be tempted to grab the most prominent frozen beef burger, but you just might be disappointed. To help navigate this choice, I visited multiple stores, sifted through frozen meat shelves, and picked up 11 brands of frozen beef patties. As an avid beef eater, I usually look for fresh meat at a butcher shop or grocery store to make my own burgers, but I was curious about the frozen variety. I taste-tested every brand to find out which ones are worth keeping stocked in the freezer. I compared the brands to each other while also considering chew, taste, and overall satisfaction. More of my methodology is noted at the end.