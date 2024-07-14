Cheesy Smash Burger Tacos Recipe

Somewhere between the worlds of Mexican and American cuisines is a crossover that you didn't know you needed -– and it's not Tex-Mex that we're talking about. No, we're talking about a new fusion: Americana's finest creation, the smash burger, turned into a birria-style taco. The toppings mimic that of a classic hamburger, completing the taco with American cheese, tomato, and lettuce. The flavor is exactly what you'd expect –- a hamburger inside a taco –- and perfectly satisfies the cravings for both dishes.

Smash burger tacos aren't just ground beef tacos. Instead, the beef is formed into balls and smashed into patties on a hot skillet or grill, then it's added to a taco shell and fried until browned. The grease from the burger coats and browns the tortilla, creating an extra layer of savory flavor. In this recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn, the tacos also get extra-gooey with the addition of American cheese. Easy enough for a weeknight and great for all ages, this recipe is the perfect answer to the age-old question, hamburgers or tacos?