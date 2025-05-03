The Popular Beef Burger Brand That's The Easiest To Cook

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are few items more tried and true in American fare than the hamburger. Not only is it the perfect vehicle for tasty toppings like cheese, tomato, lettuce, and bacon, but it also provides a hearty dose of protein, iron, and other vitamins and minerals. While various U.S. restaurants offer the best burgers, for the times when you can't be bothered to venture outdoors, the grocery store boasts plenty of options to stock up on at home for when this craving hits. But of all of them, our ranking of 6 store-bought beef burger brands revealed that Bubba Burger Original Beef Burgers were the easiest to make.

After loading up each of the six selections in a cast iron pan (as directed on the packaging) and cooking until they showed no pink coloring (but weren't yet well done), we layered the patties on thin buns to allow their taste and texture to stand out. While many of the store-bought burgers impressed us, such as the Whole Foods Organic Grass-Fed Beef Burgers and Philly Gourmet Angus Beef Patties, it was the ease with which the 1/3-pound Bubba Burger turned into a good-tasting, quality meal that got our attention.

This burger looked different from the rest due to its rhomboid-like shape. As the others, many of which were square and curled up at the edges, the Bubba Burger remained flat when cooking. It was reminiscent of "old-school fast food" in the best way. The brand's packaging was also easy to understand, providing us with clear instructions for a complete cook in just under 10 minutes.