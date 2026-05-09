8 Best Publix Bakery Items, According To Customers

If you're lucky enough to live in one of the eight states that has Publix locations, then you're already aware of the top-notch items its in-house bakery makes. And even if you don't live near a Publix, you might have seen some of its creations that went viral on Instagram or TikTok. At the Florida-based grocery chain, the bakery slings a wide variety of breakfast pastries, cakes like desserts, and savory breads that are hard to pass by and not throw into the cart (trust me).

So if you are new to the Publix game, or just don't pick things up from its popular bakery for another reason, Tasting Table sought out to find eight of the best bakery items according to customer reviews. Publix customers are loyal, and have fierce opinions about what's worth the money and carb intake so we scoured the web so you don't have to before your weekly shopping trip.

Some options, like its carrot cake and key lime pie, might rival your neighborhood bakery's version of the treat. Meanwhile, other options that made the list like its pizza dough make midweek pizza night even easier. Read on for the rest of the eight best bakery items you can buy at Publix according to customer reviews from platforms like Reddit, Instagram, and TikTok.