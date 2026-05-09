8 Best Publix Bakery Items, According To Customers
If you're lucky enough to live in one of the eight states that has Publix locations, then you're already aware of the top-notch items its in-house bakery makes. And even if you don't live near a Publix, you might have seen some of its creations that went viral on Instagram or TikTok. At the Florida-based grocery chain, the bakery slings a wide variety of breakfast pastries, cakes like desserts, and savory breads that are hard to pass by and not throw into the cart (trust me).
So if you are new to the Publix game, or just don't pick things up from its popular bakery for another reason, Tasting Table sought out to find eight of the best bakery items according to customer reviews. Publix customers are loyal, and have fierce opinions about what's worth the money and carb intake so we scoured the web so you don't have to before your weekly shopping trip.
Some options, like its carrot cake and key lime pie, might rival your neighborhood bakery's version of the treat. Meanwhile, other options that made the list like its pizza dough make midweek pizza night even easier. Read on for the rest of the eight best bakery items you can buy at Publix according to customer reviews from platforms like Reddit, Instagram, and TikTok.
Carrot Torte Cake
The first Publix bakery item that you might not want to leave your shopping haul without is its Carrot Cake Torte. There are a couple of different options for this sweet treat, including its Carrot Bar Cake, but the Carrot Torte Cake is what you should try first per reviews. On a Publix Reddit thread, multiple customers say this is one of their go-to bakery items out of the plethora of options. On another Reddit thread dedicated to the carrot cake, a customer explains that the English walnuts, real carrot shavings, and lack of raisins makes it their favorite. Another customer says they used to "eat a slice once a week." Tempted, yet?
The Carrot Torte Cake serves eight (if you're sharing) and is priced at $26.99 at a Richmond, Virginia-area location. It's a layered cake, however, so there's a chance that you can cut smaller slices and stretch it further. The cake features a cream cheese frosting, spiced pecans and walnuts in the batter, and decorative chocolate fudge piping on top according to the company's website.
It even has festive carrots made from buttercream icing on top and toasted pecans around the bottom of the cake. Taste tests claim it's one of the best cakes the bakery makes, so it's not just everyday customers who appreciate this dessert.
Decadent Double Cookies and Cream Cookies
For the chocolate lovers, one of the bakery's newer items seems to be the fan favorite. They're called Decadent Double Cookies and Cream Cookies and are the preferred flavor of the cookie line by customers on Reddit. One fan says the chocolate cooker has them in a "chokehold" — so we think it's worth a try. A February 2026 Instagram review claims the icing is similar to Cool Whip — which is a good thing if you prefer a lighter icing considering the cookie itself seems rather rich.
These cookies are said to be similar to Crumbl cookies if you are the type who prefers a dense, cake-like cookie compared to a crunchier one. However, these cookies from Publix might be even better than Crumbl's popular cookies according to a February 2026 Instagram review that has nearly 2,000 likes. A two pack of the cookies comes in at $6.49 at a Lakeland, Florida store.
The chocolate cookies are topped with a mousse icing, hence the previously-mentioned review, along with crushed cookie pieces. So while you should expect a soft cookie when you take a bite, the pieces on top should offer a textural contrast. These cookies are quite large, so you could always split them with a friend. Other flavors in the line up include Double Chocolate, Vanilla Celebration, and Raspberry Cream Cheese.
European Cream Triple Berry Tart
Publix's European Cream Triple Berry Tart happens to be one of my family's favorite picks at the store, and they're lucky enough to live near a location so I've tasted it during holiday visits. It's become a staple at Christmas celebrations in recent years, because it's light and refreshing compared to a lot of the other desserts offered during the holidays. I enjoy it any time of year too, and the bakery also sells smaller versions of the tart if you don't need a large one. Be warned, it's so popular that it can be sold out — so plan accordingly.
It's not just my family that likes the Triple Berry Tart, however, because TikTok is filled with dozens of videos of customers suggesting it too. One TikToker says it's their "go-tos for parties" while another claims it tastes "super fresh." On Reddit, some fans of the not-overly-sweet dessert tried to pin down how to recreate it due to its popularity. Apparently, the custard and tart shell arrives at the store pre-made.
The European Cream Triple Berry Tart serves four people and costs $13.99, which is a bargain when you consider it's loaded with fresh fruit. That fruit includes sliced kiwis, strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries. It has a garnish of dark chocolate around the edge, which offers a nice balance of flavors. I also appreciate the crunchy base and the creamy filling, a nice textural contrast in each bite. There's also an oblong version of the treat if you want a smaller option to give it a try.
Italian Pizza Dough
This next option isn't ready to eat like the rest, but the Italian Pizza Dough seems to be a coveted option at Publix bakery for many reasons regardless. Homemade pizza is great, but making dough can be a lengthy process, and this seems to be a solid alternative to proofing dough for hours.
According to a popular Reddit thread, this dough has been a surefire way to make pizza at home for several years. A Tiktoker says that it's one of the best pizza doughs, but be sure to keep it refrigerated until you're ready to cook. Otherwise, it might be hard to work with, like another Tiktoker discovered during their review. We tend to agree that it's a solid option, because we've told you before that Publix pre-made pizza dough is far better than the one sold at Kroger.
The Italian Pizza Dough is priced at $3.75 for delivery via Instacart. It makes a pizza that serves up to 10, but of course that depends on how far you stretch the dough and how many slices a person eats. Apparently the dough is made fresh daily, so you don't have to worry about getting an old batch. It also is sold in a plastic bag that makes it easy to roll out and get building. Try it to make our extra cheesy spinach artichoke pizza or best clam pizza recipes for an effortless pizza night at home — and thank us later.
Chantilly Cake
Are you into berry-forward cakes? Well then the Chantilly Cake sold at Publix bakery might be the best option for you. The cake is so good that one customer said they planned to use it as their wedding cake on a Reddit thread. Yes, you read that correctly. The cake is light and not overly sweet with lots of fresh berry flavor according to another customer on TikTok. For all of those reasons, customers say it's a nice dessert to serve during the summer, but you could certainly buy it any time of year. Some customers even say it's their favorite cake from the Publix bakery, so we had to include it in our list.
The layered cake has a vanilla almond flavor with a raspberry filling between the layers. On top, there are glazed blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries. The icing is a Chantilly mascarpone cream and it has a whipped vanilla topping and powdered sugar for a light finish. It comes in various sizes, with the round cake serving six to eight people for $28.99. We think the cake looks as amazing as customers say it tastes, so it's no wonder people use it to celebrate their special day.
Tutto Onion Asiago Bread
The other savory item that is a must-try option at Publix is its Tutto Onion Asiago Bread. One customer on Reddit says the bread has them in a "death grip" so it might be worth the try if you need a new bread in your life. Some reviews say it's similar to an onion asiago bagel, which makes us want to try it immediately. Customers suggest using it to make a grilled cheese, but it certainly works to elevate any other type of sandwich like a BLT too.
The Tutto Onion Asiago Bread doesn't seem to be available at all stores, so check your location's bakery for pricing and availability. The sourdough bread is an oblong shape, which means you can cut it to various sizes depending on what you plan to use it for. To finish it off, it has crispy onions for a nice flavor and texture boost at the top of each bite. This flavorful bread is made fresh daily so expect top-notch quality. There are also other flavors available including Four Cheese and Garlic Parmesan, which is another fan favorite. A Publix hack you might want to know about is to ask for your sub (another Publix fan favorite) to be made with the bread instead of a hoagie-style roll.
Key Lime Pie
One dessert that comes up in many rankings and reviews of Publix bakery items is its Key Lime Pie. When you consider that Publix is based in Florida, the same state where this pie was created, it sort of makes sense. Just take a look at this Reddit thread and you'll see many customers saying that the Key Lime Pie is one of their favorite options at their local Publix bakery. Some TikTok reviews even claim the store-bought pie is "elite." Customers like the pie's creaminess, lightness, and how refreshing it is.
Another standout fact about this pie is its price: $10.99. Considering how much a key lime pie might cost a local bakery, or even to make yourself at home, it's certainly worth the try if this is one of your favorite desserts. It has a graham cracker crust, whipped cream topping that's described as not being too sweet, and sliced almonds for a nutty crunch. This pie serves between eight and 10 people according to Publix's website. Be warned, if you like a key lime pie that's very lime forward, this might not be the option for you. But considering it's won awards at the National Pie Championships, it's worth the risk.
Banana Cream Cheesecake
Our last recommendation for must-try items at Publix bakery according to customer reviews might be the most unique: Banana Cream Cheesecake. When you combine two unlikely desserts, like banana cream and cheesecake, it can be a hit or a miss, but customers say Publix got it right with this one. A January 2026 Instagram review says it's "fabulous" and gives it a "10/10" rating. Other TikToks have garnered hundreds of reactions, so it's seemingly gone viral over the years. It joins the gang of other cake-flavored cheesecakes like red velvet and carrot cake, which is ideal if you can't choose between a regular cake or a cheesecake for tonight's dessert or craving.
This Banana Cream Cheesecake consists of a thick layer of New York-style cheesecake layered on top of a traditional vanilla cake. There's also banana bavarian icing and crushed vanilla wafer cookies to finish it off. On top, there are also vanilla wafer cookies and whipped icing that reminds us a lot of our banana pudding. Buy it for around $23.99, which is the listed price at a Lakeland, Florida-area Publix. For more on what's available at Publix bakery, check out our ranking of every Publix supreme cake including a cannoli-inspired cake.