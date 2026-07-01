The Major Steakhouse Chain With The Cheapest Ribeye On The Menu

Few steaks embody "big flavor, big price" quite like a juicy ribeye. It's one of the most naturally tender, marbled, desirable cuts on the cow. However, not every restaurant charges an arm and a leg for it. You can nab some chain restaurant ribeye steaks for surprisingly cheap. To find out which major steakhouse sells the most frugal ribeye, we compared prices from six of the largest franchises in America: Texas Roadhouse, LongHorn Steakhouse, Outback Steakhouse, Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, Logan's Roadhouse, and Morton's The Steakhouse.

Food costs vary by area, so for all six of these chains, we compiled menu prices from each in Pennsylvania, New York, California, Texas, and Ohio locations. Though prices per plate are important, as that's what you'll pay up front, we also calculated prices per ounce for each steak. Since some of these chains sell differently-sized ribeyes from the others, prices per ounce are a better indicator of true value. The lower it is, the more beef you get for your buck, even if a dish's total price is on the higher side.

Our winner for the best-value ribeye proved to be Texas Roadhouse, famous for its affordable steaks. The lowest price we found for its 16-ounce ribeye was $28.99, which comes out to just $1.81 per ounce. That means every bite of this ribeye costs you less than you'd pay at the other restaurants in our matchup. If you're curious about prices per plate, though, as well as runners-up, read on.