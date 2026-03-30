The Steakhouse Chain That's Not Worth Visiting, According To Customers

Everyone's looking for a bargain, and just because you want a bargain doesn't mean you need to sacrifice quality. Sure, you don't want to spend a small fortune on a nice meal, but you still want that nice meal, the experience of letting someone else do the cooking, especially when it comes to steak. Who can blame you? There are plenty of steakhouse chains out there that offer deals and shortcuts to get the most bang for your buck. However, according to customers, you shouldn't waste a date night or afternoon out by visiting Logan's Roadhouse.

While Logan's has earned brownie points for surviving bankruptcy, many customers across various social media platforms have complained about the disappointing taste and overall lack of quality at the steakhouse chain. It's no wonder that it ended up on our list of the worst steakhouse chains in America. "I ordered a big sirloin, and it tastes like how dog food smells and has the consistency of a burger," explained one disgruntled Yelp reviewer. Likewise, another at the same Alabama location complained about two rounds of overly salty salmon, even after asking the waitstaff to correct it the first time around.

"Our meal was stone cold," added one Reddit user. "Steaks were totally fatty and tough." Another user on another Reddit thread shared their sad experience visiting another Logan's location around New Year's, adding that the meal was generally "bland" and "lacking any form of flavor." Based on these reviews alone, Logan's doesn't seem too promising.