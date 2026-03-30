The Steakhouse Chain That's Not Worth Visiting, According To Customers
Everyone's looking for a bargain, and just because you want a bargain doesn't mean you need to sacrifice quality. Sure, you don't want to spend a small fortune on a nice meal, but you still want that nice meal, the experience of letting someone else do the cooking, especially when it comes to steak. Who can blame you? There are plenty of steakhouse chains out there that offer deals and shortcuts to get the most bang for your buck. However, according to customers, you shouldn't waste a date night or afternoon out by visiting Logan's Roadhouse.
While Logan's has earned brownie points for surviving bankruptcy, many customers across various social media platforms have complained about the disappointing taste and overall lack of quality at the steakhouse chain. It's no wonder that it ended up on our list of the worst steakhouse chains in America. "I ordered a big sirloin, and it tastes like how dog food smells and has the consistency of a burger," explained one disgruntled Yelp reviewer. Likewise, another at the same Alabama location complained about two rounds of overly salty salmon, even after asking the waitstaff to correct it the first time around.
"Our meal was stone cold," added one Reddit user. "Steaks were totally fatty and tough." Another user on another Reddit thread shared their sad experience visiting another Logan's location around New Year's, adding that the meal was generally "bland" and "lacking any form of flavor." Based on these reviews alone, Logan's doesn't seem too promising.
Logan's Roadhouse leaves customers unsatisfied
The steakhouse chain has been around since 1991 and has become well-known for its famous yeast rolls and signature 11-ounce sirloin steak, among other things you should know about Logan's Roadhouse. With hundreds of locations spread throughout the U.S., customers have been visiting the country-themed steakhouse for generations — but many lament the way things were in the past.
"The food was not like it used to be, smaller portions and it was like everything sat under a warmer for 2 hours," noted one user on one of the previously noted Reddit threads. "I used to have some favorites at Logan's, but they either went downhill on the quality or discontinued the item," another user on another Reddit thread agreed. There are also many complaints across Yelp and TripAdvisor as well, namely about customers waiting unusually long times for their food, only to receive items that were cold and underwhelming.
"I asked for the check and was going to leave, and then that's when they brought our food, and we asked for boxes and left right away after waiting for food for 2 hours," recounted one Yelp reviewer. "We waited a long time to get our food," another customer added. "None of our steaks came out correct." Others have left complaints about the pricing of the Logan's Roadhouse menu, even if it does offer one of the hands-down most affordable steaks out there.