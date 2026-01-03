The Hands-Down Most Affordable Steak At Logan's Roadhouse

What's the secret to scoring a tasty steakhouse meal without emptying your wallet? The solution isn't to blindly order the cheapest items possible. Instead do research on which dishes strike a balance between affordability and deliciousness. At Logan's Roadhouse, the six-ounce, center-cut sirloin may pique your curiosity, as it's the most affordable steak available at just $10.99 at most locations.

Logan's Roadhouse describes its six-ounce sirloin as USDA Choice grade, and it's served with your choice of two sides (corn, a baked potato, or a garden salad are a few options). If the $11 price raises your eyebrows, getting familiar with the cut can explain its affordability. Center-cut sirloin comes from the back of the cow, and while relatively tender, it's much leaner than fatty, expensive steaks like ribeye and prime rib. High fat equals high flavor and high prices, and the lower amount of marbling is the main reason why sirloin isn't a choice cut of steak at fine dining restaurants.

Additionally, USDA Choice is a beef cut grade one step below the best-quality Prime label, mainly because (you guessed it) Choice cuts contain less fat. Steaks with this label are no slouch, but they're cheaper than the cream of the crop. All of that said, a center-cut sirloin can still be beefy, juicy, and indulgent-tasting when cooked properly, but customer opinions are split regarding how well Logan's pulls this off.