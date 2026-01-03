The Hands-Down Most Affordable Steak At Logan's Roadhouse
What's the secret to scoring a tasty steakhouse meal without emptying your wallet? The solution isn't to blindly order the cheapest items possible. Instead do research on which dishes strike a balance between affordability and deliciousness. At Logan's Roadhouse, the six-ounce, center-cut sirloin may pique your curiosity, as it's the most affordable steak available at just $10.99 at most locations.
Logan's Roadhouse describes its six-ounce sirloin as USDA Choice grade, and it's served with your choice of two sides (corn, a baked potato, or a garden salad are a few options). If the $11 price raises your eyebrows, getting familiar with the cut can explain its affordability. Center-cut sirloin comes from the back of the cow, and while relatively tender, it's much leaner than fatty, expensive steaks like ribeye and prime rib. High fat equals high flavor and high prices, and the lower amount of marbling is the main reason why sirloin isn't a choice cut of steak at fine dining restaurants.
Additionally, USDA Choice is a beef cut grade one step below the best-quality Prime label, mainly because (you guessed it) Choice cuts contain less fat. Steaks with this label are no slouch, but they're cheaper than the cream of the crop. All of that said, a center-cut sirloin can still be beefy, juicy, and indulgent-tasting when cooked properly, but customer opinions are split regarding how well Logan's pulls this off.
Is the cheapest Logan's Roadhouse steak worth ordering?
According to some budget-conscious customers, the Logan's Roadhouse six-ounce sirloin isn't too shabby for $11. Reviews note that while it's not the most flavorful cut, it makes for a satisfyingly simple meal and comes out nice and tender when cooked with care. But as with all chain restaurants, experiences vary depending on the location, and ordering this cheap steak is a gamble more often than not.
In a ranked list of the cheapest steaks at popular steakhouse chains, Logan's center-cut sirloin landed in last place based on overall customer opinion. The most common complaints are toughness and poor composition of the muscle itself. One Yelp user wrote, "The quality of meat was absolutely terrible. Probably 75% of the meat was complete gristle." Other reviewers add that the cut has almost no flavor, even when cooked to their requested doneness.
All of this negative buzz is surprising, considering that the larger 11-ounce sirloin is the Logan's Roadhouse steak that outshines every other entree. Nicknamed "The Logan," this cut gets rave reviews for its rich flavor and juicy texture, and better yet, it's priced at just $16.99 at most locations. Perhaps the smaller center-cut sirloin is easier to overcook. If saving five dollars really matters to you, you can try your hand at ordering Logan's cheapest steak, but don't be shocked if you truly get what you paid for.