The 8 Worst Steakhouse Chains In America, According To Reviews

Outback Steakhouse is proof of just how far one signature item can carry you — but unfortunately, its menu contains more than just the Bloomin' Onion. Why is Outback one of the worst steakhouse chains? Well, for starters, its strategy of raising prices on food that people don't even really like is a bold move. It's a wrong move, of course, but also bold. Despite being one of the most prolific steakhouses in America in terms of locations, people seem to think that its steaks are some of the worst among steakhouses. This is a pretty big problem with, you know, steak being in its name and all.

In a general sense, it doesn't take much time online to find Outback among numerous lists lamenting the worst steakhouses in the country. Upon further inspection, individual reviews also don't paint a pretty picture. One-star reviews abound on sites like Yelp and TripAdvisor when looking at different locations, with many experiences echoing the review of one particular Yelper who wrote, "If I could give it zero stars, I would."

Part of the sad, untold truth of Outback is that, as a result of all these negative experiences, public perception of the once beloved chain has fallen not just through the floor, but has plummeted beneath the darn basement, too. One post on Reddit asked others to change their low opinion of the restaurant, only to be met with the response, "Do you actually want this view changed?"