How Many Ponderosa Steakhouses Are Left In The US?

When Ponderosa Steakhouse first opened to the public in 1965, the goal was to build a platform based around value-centric concepts and family accessibility; however, a lot has changed since then. The chain's Instagram bio remains emblazoned with the promise: "Home to great food & great value. Experience the Old West in our grilled steaks & something-for-everyone buffet," but it's no secret that the restaurant industry is an ever-changing, wickedly competitive beast with gnashing teeth that care little for the taste of vibrant magenta-hued pickled hard-boiled eggs or mac and cheese that could move any kids-menu-orderer (or adult foodie) to lush, golden rapture. It's unclear why, exactly, the Last Frontier of the great American Family-Style Buffet has taken such a hit, but surely the pandemic of 2020 didn't do self-serve communal serving-style buffets any favors, as several chains ceased operations as a result.

Either way, the U.S. was home to more than 700 Ponderosa locations during the 1990s. Now, according to the official Ponderosa website, only 21 Ponderosa Steakhouse locations remain in the U.S., three of which are temporarily closed. That leaves 18 remaining Ponderosas with open doors and heavily concentrated in the Midwest: Five in Michigan, four in Pennsylvania, three in Ohio, and one each in Minnesota, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Virginia (the Virginia location has online ordering).