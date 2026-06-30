14 Trader Joe's Frozen Meals That Are Better Than Takeout

My Friday night ritual is cherished and rigid: Once I've finished work for the week, I log out, do a quick clean of my house, turn on a scary movie, and order takeout. It's the one day a week that I eat out rather than cooking for myself, and it's a symbolic entry into a weekend of rest and relaxation. But hey, we're in the 21st century — why shouldn't I have takeout more than once a week?

Really, the only thing stopping me is that I'm a girl on a budget. I do have a handy weapon at my disposal, though — Trader Joe's. In case you were unaware (or just haven't been to the store in a minute), TJ's is home to a host of crave-worthy foods, and its frozen section brings me to my own personal nirvana. I'm never without some of the brand's meals in my freezer, ready to heat and eat at a moment's notice, and, fortunately for me, several of the store's frozen foods scratch that takeout itch. These 14 meals could pretty easily fool me into thinking they just came out of a restaurant's oven, rather than my microwave.