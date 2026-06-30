14 Trader Joe's Frozen Meals That Are Better Than Takeout
My Friday night ritual is cherished and rigid: Once I've finished work for the week, I log out, do a quick clean of my house, turn on a scary movie, and order takeout. It's the one day a week that I eat out rather than cooking for myself, and it's a symbolic entry into a weekend of rest and relaxation. But hey, we're in the 21st century — why shouldn't I have takeout more than once a week?
Really, the only thing stopping me is that I'm a girl on a budget. I do have a handy weapon at my disposal, though — Trader Joe's. In case you were unaware (or just haven't been to the store in a minute), TJ's is home to a host of crave-worthy foods, and its frozen section brings me to my own personal nirvana. I'm never without some of the brand's meals in my freezer, ready to heat and eat at a moment's notice, and, fortunately for me, several of the store's frozen foods scratch that takeout itch. These 14 meals could pretty easily fool me into thinking they just came out of a restaurant's oven, rather than my microwave.
Mandarin Orange Chicken
I've raved about Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Chicken before, as have countless consumers who love the product. You can't blame us once you try it; it's absurdly good, and costs way less than you'd spend on even affordable Chinese takeout. If you've been skipping out on the hype for this tasty frozen meal, this is your sign to stop resisting and indulge.
The chicken cooks up quickly in an oven (or quicker in an air fryer), and you'll pour packets of syrup over it once it's done. I like to let the chicken sit for a few minutes, tossing it every minute or so for an even coating. The result is crispy, juicy, sweet, and flavorful, and it pairs wonderfully with rice and baby broccoli; in fact, the trio is a three-ingredient Trader Joe's meal that I have at least monthly. Garnish with some green onions for extra pizzazz, or just enjoy the chicken as-is!
Thai Green Curry
One frozen food at Trader Joe's that you should always buy is its Thai Green Curry. Take it from a girl who's never without at least two of these bad boys in her freezer at all times — it really can't be overstated how good this is. And, yes, it has actually beaten out some of the green curry dishes I've gotten as takeout.
The only thing about this frozen meal that doesn't match up to takeout standards is its portion size, which is, to be frank, abysmally small. But hey, nobody said you can't have multiple in one sitting. The tofu sheets are absolutely scrumptious, and the curry itself has a nice kick of spice to it. Best of all, though, it gives takeout-quality Thai food without asking me to leave my house, a huge win in my book.
Roasted Garlic and Pesto Pizza
There's a very good reason that Trader Joe's Roasted Garlic & Pesto Pizza took the top spot when I ranked several Trader Joe's vegetarian foods: It's a stunning heat-and-eat dish that I'd have on the daily if I weren't concerned about maintaining my health. Not only is this far better than plenty of takeout pizzas I've had, but it also goes an extra step in tasting luxurious. I'd expect to pay a pretty penny for this if it came from a restaurant.
Everything about this pizza is divine, but perhaps my favorite thing about it is its crust. It's almost croissant-like in appeal; it bakes up incredibly flaky and chewy, and rather than just feeling like a vehicle for the toppings, it's well worthy of praise on its own. I'd gladly eat this crust in breadstick form. I'm also a fan of white pizzas in general, but even if you usually prefer red sauce, you should give this one a try.
Bulgogi Beef Fried Rice With Kimchi
Trader Joe's Bulgogi Beef Fried Rice With Kimchi got a pretty high spot in my ranking of Trader Joe's Asian-inspired meals, and I'd definitely be remiss not to mention it here. I was actually pretty floored by how good this meal is — I've always been a fan of the store's vegetable fried rice (which makes an appearance further down this list), but this just slightly surpassed it.
As with all of Trader Joe's frozen meals that include rice, I thought the rice kept its texture remarkably well; beyond that, the beef tasted great (I often find frozen beef to be chewy and unappetizing, but that wasn't the case here), and there was a slight kick of spice in every bite. I might add some sauce to this, but for what it is (and how much it costs), it easily rivals takeout, in my opinion.
Cheese-Filled Fiocchetti With Pink Sauce
The first time I tried Trader Joe's Cheese-Filled Fiocchetti With Pink Sauce, I unintentionally ate the whole bag in one sitting. It was an honest mistake — I just couldn't stop once I got started. I mean, how anyone could resist cheese-filled pasta bites is a mystery to me. Plus, each individual pasta is inarguably adorable.
The dish manages not to be too heavy, which I really appreciated, and the cheese brings some freshness to the pasta. The pink sauce doesn't do too much, either — it adds just enough flavor while still allowing the pasta to shine. Takeout pasta can really be hit or miss, depending on where you get it from, and I'd be happy to get this the next time I order to-go from my favorite pasta joint. Not to mention, it's far cheaper, too.
Carne Asada Burritos
In the mood for burritos but don't feel like shelling out the big bucks? You don't have to, as long as there's a Trader Joe's nearby. Its Carne Asada Burritos got the second-place spot in our ranking of the store's frozen Mexican foods for good reason — it checked all of the boxes for such a dish, in terms of both flavor and texture.
The hallmark of the burrito is its impeccably tender pieces of steak, and that's only enhanced by the smoky flavor of roasted peppers and an ample amount of spice. When you're craving a burrito and don't want to make the trip out of the house, it's a no-brainer heat-and-eat meal to keep in your freezer. And, if you happen to have rice, beans, or cheese on hand, you can doll up the burrito until it's waging war with your favorite takeout indulgence.
Spicy Farfalle Pasta With Italian Chicken Sausage
Yet another pasta dish to make this list is Trader Joe's Spicy Farfalle Pasta With Italian Chicken Sausage — even its box screams "gourmet." The pasta has already earned the honor of being named one of the best frozen microwave meals at Trader Joe's, so we couldn't possibly leave it off this list. And yes, it easily rivals any comparable takeout option.
First, we'd like to formally thank Trader Joe's for including some Italian sausage in this dish, both because it gives a good hit of protein and because it tastes pretty incredible. The pasta itself doesn't sacrifice any texture after being microwaved (a feat in the microwavable pasta world), and the sauce does just enough to add some heat without being overbearing. If you're a general fan of pasta — and, let's be honest, who isn't? — do yourself a favor and pick this Trader Joe's frozen meal up stat.
Butter Chicken With Basmati Rice
Yet another frozen meal we've discussed before is Trader Joe's Butter Chicken With Basmati Rice, which is at least as good as any other butter chicken I've had. I compare this to the aforementioned Thai Green Curry when considering how it ranks — it tastes incredible, but the portion size is a little small. But hey, for a TJ's frozen meal that costs less than $5, I certainly can't complain!
I'll add a little disclaimer: I struggle when there's too much heat in my food, so I appreciated that this butter chicken wasn't as hot as the dish can sometimes get. Still, it was irresistibly warm, and I adored the sauce. Pro tip: Pair it with some of Trader Joe's frozen garlic naan for an ultra-comforting meal. Really, though, there's no wrong way to enjoy this one (though, in my opinion, the best way is on the couch while watching your favorite movie).
Chicken Shawarma Bowl
Another signature Trader Joe's dish that's previously earned the honor of being called one of our favorite microwave meals from the store is its Chicken Shawarma Bowl. Not a fan of eating this type of cuisine in bowl form? The store also has an easy solution: Once again, this would make a wonderful pairing with its garlic (or regular!) naan.
Our first bit of praise for this bowl is that it's incredibly filling (thank you, chicken and rice), so there's no need to worry about still being hungry after you finish it. In terms of its flavors, we found a lovely balance here. The well-seasoned chicken shawarma does plenty of heavy lifting, and it's accented by thoughtful additions, like garlic sauce and pickled red onions. It's a satisfying flavor bomb of a meal, to be sure, and is a fantastic substitute for your favorite Mediterranean spot.
Baingan Bharta Roasted Eggplant Curry
Trader Joe's Baingan Bharta was the most wonderful surprise the first time I tried it. By no means am I against eggplant, but it wouldn't be my first choice of a main meal component — beyond that, I honestly didn't think the dish looked very appealing after microwaving it. Some trepidation accompanied my first bite, but once I was past that obstacle, I ate with abandon.
Once again, I appreciated that it wasn't too spicy for my palate, while still boasting enough heat to keep things interesting. As with the aforementioned curry and butter chicken, I think the portion size could be slightly larger, but I can't complain for the price. It would easily be made more filling with a side of rice or naan, very accessible additions that I now always pair with this meal every time I make it. Most importantly, though, its flavors are outstanding, and this dish merits a spot in everyone's freezer.
Vegetable Biryani
Trader Joe's Vegetable Biryani has also made our list of the store's best frozen meals; we think that it's an incredible dish, especially given that it's completely vegan. Honestly, even if you're not big on the vegetable dumplings (I find them to be very similar to falafels in flavor and texture — falafels aren't my favorite, but maybe that's just me!), it's worth getting just for the ultra-flavorful rice.
This meal is packed with vegetables, an obvious selling point to anyone trying to squeeze more into their diet. The only thing I'd say it's missing is a cooling sauce. A lemony Greek yogurt sauce would work wonders in brightening the meal up a bit, but it's certainly not necessary, especially if you're taking this on the go — this warm Indian dish will easily satisfy without needing to make the trek down to your favorite Indian spot.
Spicy Peanutty Noodle Bowl With Chicken
This one's for the fans of anything spicy, peanutty, and umami-y. Trader Joe's Spicy Peanutty Noodle Bowl With Chicken is a flavor-packed force to be reckoned with. In fact, let's do some reckoning — go grab this, order the closest comparable noodle dish you can find at your favorite Asian spot, and try them side by side. Let us know what your verdict is.
The noodle bowl has a little bit of everything. It's spicy, savory, and slightly sweet, hitting your taste buds in all the right places. Plus, the noodles themselves earn some bragging rights — they cook up nice and chewy, without feeling too loose or flimsy. Finally, the ground chicken brings some protein to the equation, for an altogether very well-rounded meal that's well worth every ounce of praise it can get. If this isn't comparable to (nay, better than!) takeout, we don't know what is.
Vegetable Fried Rice
At last, we've arrived at the promised Vegetable Fried Rice entry! I've been eating this rice for well over a decade now, and it has such staying power for a reason — it's a reliable, easy-to-heat dish that's at once satisfying and tasty. And don't even get me started on the little pop the peas have when you bite down on them.
Full disclosure: This isn't the most flavorful fried rice in the world, but it becomes better than takeout when you add a little sauce and a fried egg. Even just a splash of soy sauce elevates this meal (and, yes, I have been known to eat the whole bag as a meal) to new heights; when I want to be extra, I'll add some teriyaki sauce or some of the store's ponzu sauce. The rice is endlessly customizable, but even if all you do is drizzle your favorite soy sauce on it after cooking, you're still sure to be satisfied.
Jambalaya
Lastly, Trader Joe's Jambalaya deserves all the hype it can get. Making jambalaya at home is no easy feat — it requires lots of stove time, and you'll likely spend a pretty penny on ingredients, so a heat-and-eat version that actually holds up to its namesake is certainly a feat. Plus, as if it could get any better, the dish is also gluten-free!
When we tried the jambalaya for a ranking of Trader Joe's gluten-free entrees, it snagged the third-place spot. We were pretty impressed with the medley of flavors present in the meal, but what really took it over the top was the smoky andouille sausage. We recommend charring it in the pan as you saute it for more depth of flavor, but the bottom line is, it doesn't seem you can go wrong, however you cook this one up!
Methodology
Every meal on this list comes highly recommended from Tasting Table writers, and I've tried over half of them myself. As an avid orderer of takeout who only indulges once a week, I keep a stock of takeout-level frozen foods in my freezer regularly, and Trader Joe's is my choice source when I need a restock. All of these meals at least rival (if not usurp) their takeout equivalents, even more so when you consider they cost far less.