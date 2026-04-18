12 Trader Joe's Gluten-Free Entrees, Ranked

Trader Joe's has loads of gluten-free options, whether you're on the hunt for TJ's pastas as the base of your next dish or some gluten-free desserts to round out your meal. But sometimes you want to fill your belly with something convenient, that requires little to no preparation — food that only needs a quick nuke in the microwave, a plop in the oven, or a stir on the stovetop. I found as many gluten-free dishes as my local TJ's had in stock to give you the run-down on which are worthy purchases and which you're better off avoiding entirely.

Gluten-free food can be hit or miss, in my experience, and these dishes follow suit. I'm happy to report that I found a couple of new favorites (in general, not just when seeking gluten-free entrees). I ranked these based on the overall execution of the flavors, the texture, whether I enjoyed eating the item, and whether I'd feel comfortable serving them to another person (knowing that people have different tastes).