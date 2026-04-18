12 Trader Joe's Gluten-Free Entrees, Ranked
Trader Joe's has loads of gluten-free options, whether you're on the hunt for TJ's pastas as the base of your next dish or some gluten-free desserts to round out your meal. But sometimes you want to fill your belly with something convenient, that requires little to no preparation — food that only needs a quick nuke in the microwave, a plop in the oven, or a stir on the stovetop. I found as many gluten-free dishes as my local TJ's had in stock to give you the run-down on which are worthy purchases and which you're better off avoiding entirely.
Gluten-free food can be hit or miss, in my experience, and these dishes follow suit. I'm happy to report that I found a couple of new favorites (in general, not just when seeking gluten-free entrees). I ranked these based on the overall execution of the flavors, the texture, whether I enjoyed eating the item, and whether I'd feel comfortable serving them to another person (knowing that people have different tastes).
12. Riced Cauliflower Bowl
I don't usually have too many issues with Trader Joe's products, but I can't recommend the riced cauliflower bowl whatsoever. And that's a shame, considering that it's both vegan and gluten-free, which would have made it a great option for people with certain dietary restrictions. However, the flavor and texture are wholly unpleasant. First off, it's quite sour, likely from the lemon juice, but it feels so one-note. Why is there so much lemon in this dish? It makes any other seasonings, like the tahini, tamari soy sauce, and marinated chickpeas, fall to the wayside, and makes the entire dish taste tart.
Not to mention, the overall texture of this dish is wet. It absorbed better after a couple of added minutes in the microwave, but the riced cauliflower and small morsels seem to contain a lot of liquid. Everything is similar in size, save for the chickpeas and sweet potato pieces (which are slightly bigger), but it kind of feels like mush in your mouth. There's not much flavor or textural dimension, which puts this dish in an easy last-place spot.
11. Gluten Free Mac & Cheese
The gluten-free macaroni and cheese is a hit or a miss. On the plus side, the flavor is quite good. The pasta gets covered in a bechamel sauce and a four-cheese combination of cheddar, Havarti, Gouda, and Swiss. This cheese quad is pretty fascinating; the latter three I haven't seen too often in mac and cheeses, but I like the dynamic. The bechamel contains whole milk, butter, salt, pepper, and other ingredients, creating an even richer, creamier base. So, this combination is highly delectable, but unfortunately, the dish loses its charm with the gluten-free pasta.
The rotini, made with a flour blend of yellow corn, white rice, lentil, and quinoa, tastes fine, but it's like they boiled the pasta for two minutes, then started making the mac and cheese. The pasta isn't al dente; it's still crunchy, like you ate a piece of uncooked pasta. This crispness creates such a distinct textural imbalance with the rich, gooey cheese that I simply don't associate with good mac and cheese. It's much tastier than the cauliflower bowl, but I would not purchase the gluten-free mac and cheese again. And I'd be scared to recommend it in case this is a frequent issue.
10. Eggwich Breadless Breakfast Sandwich
The Eggwich Breadless breakfast sandwich has all the makings of a good gluten-free sandwich, but it suffers from poor execution. In this breakfast entree, we see the egg patty (a blend of egg, milk, cornstarch, salt, and pepper), the turkey sausage patty, and pasteurized processed American cheese. The egg patty is fine, if not a bit rubbery. The turkey sausage is pretty good; I like the sage and black pepper for a more interesting flavor, but it needs bolstering with some more seasoning.
The main problem is that once heated up, the cheese completely melts off the sandwich, with most sticking to the damp paper towel the instructions said to use, and the rest slithering onto the plate. None remained on the sandwich itself, which made it bland; it needed that rich, cheesy goodness. This is not a standalone problem, either, because others report the same cheese-melting issue. I would not repurchase, but I could recommend it to those seeking a gluten-free, keto, high-protein snack, as long as they season it (and don't mind a lack of cheese).
9. Organic Hearty Minestrone Soup
I make a lot of soups, and they're usually naturally gluten-free, so the Trader Joe's soups rank pretty low regardless of the gluten-free aspect. The Organic Hearty Minestrone Soup finds itself in ninth place because it feels a bit bland as far as seasonings go. I enjoy the range of textures from chunky, fire-roasted tomatoes, carrots, kidney beans, and cannellini beans, to the rice and quinoa orzo, and other add-ins.
It feels hearty, as its name suggests, and delivers a fantastic mouthfeel thanks to the meaty beans and al dente orzo. However, a homemade minestrone would be much tastier and chunkier to boot; the spice blend of basil, black pepper, parsley, rosemary, oregano, and marjoram feels a little lacking. It even tastes like a low-sodium soup, despite it having quite a generous sodium portion per serving. I like the diversity of ingredients more than the breadless sandwich, but it seems flat, too, which solidifies a spot at the lower end of the ranking.
8. Lemony Chicken Orzo Soup
Despite ranking just one position higher than the minestrone soup, the lemon chicken orzo is highly flavorful and satisfying. Between the two soups, I would comfortably recommend the lemon chicken for someone who wants a quick weeknight meal they can microwave in a flash. This features white meat chicken, rice- and quinoa-based orzo, carrots, celery, and other seasonings. It has a tangy depth from the lemon, but there's enough seasoning from the ingredients like garlic, green onion, parsley, and oregano to give it a much-needed flavored dimension.
I also assume those last three options provide some of the little specks you see in the soup. It doesn't have the too-sour taste that the cauliflower bowl had either, because there's noticeable depth from the other seasonings. The TJ's soup isn't bad, but I preferred the lemon chicken soup my friend made, as it had more flavor and a comforting taste. That's to say, this one is good in a pinch and tasty enough, and doesn't have any textural issues.
7. Chicken Tikka Masala
Next up, we have the chicken tikka masala, which is one of many incredible Indian dishes you have to try at least once in your life. I should preface that by guaranteeing that your local Indian restaurant has a better iteration of this dish, but Trader Joe's is known for serving convenient options. The tikka masala sauce is scrumptious, made with tomato, milk, cream, garlic, cashews, paprika, fenugreek, cilantro, a proprietary blend of spices, and other ingredients. I made sure to absorb every drop with the rice, after I'd eaten all the chicken. But you may be wondering why, if it was so tasty, it finds itself in seventh place.
Well, that boils down to the chicken's rubbery texture. It's not particularly egregious (I still ate it all, which is a good sign), and I much prefer it over tendon-y, woody chicken, but it still created a funky mouthfeel when I chewed. Not a terrible experience, but something I'd warn a customer about. The cumin rice is delectable as well, with a punch of aromatic cumin and a mild textural boost from the seeds. The depth of flavor gives this chicken tikka masala a clear boost over the lemony chicken soup.
6. Cheddar Cheese & Uncured Bacon Egg Bites
I've had all the Trader Joe's egg bites before, so I knew I wanted to get one of my favorite flavors, the bacon and cheddar. It's a classic breakfast combination, and it certainly works in these little gluten-free eggy morsels. Forget driving out of your way to Starbucks and waiting in the drive-through line for the bacon and Gruyere egg bites, and just stock up on a few of these TJ's bites on your next foray to the grocery chain.
Admittedly, the two have a different flavor profile and texture, but I still think TJ's version is a sound option to stock at home. The bites are small but moist and flavorful. They are balanced without being too intense with bacon or cheese, making them a good pick for the average morning. I like the texture more than the chicken tikka masala, giving it an edge in the ranking. This doesn't have any major or notable flaws, but it also doesn't stand out among the rest of the gluten-free picks to come, so it safely earns a middle ranking.
5. Japchae Korean Glass Noodles & Vegetable Stir Fry
My top five dishes let you try foods inspired by global cuisines, and at No. 5, we have a Korean entree. I was pleased to see all the veggies included in the Japchae Korean Glass Noodles & Vegetable Stir Fry. Aside from the minestrone, nothing on this list was especially vegetable-forward. The onions, spinach, carrots, and green and red bell peppers bring a pop of wonderful color and a burst of texture to each bite. The glass noodles, made with sweet potato, soy sauce, and other ingredients, offered a really wonderful soft texture that complemented the slightly long, firm veggies.
We also see ingredients like brown cane sugar and sesame oil. This combination creates a sweet and savory profile that permeates every bite. The brown sugar and natural sugars in the sweet potato bring some sweetness, while soy sauce, sesame oil, onions, and other ingredients give it a savory twist. The flavors and textures are particularly impressive, making this easy to devour. I wish there were a smidge of protein; there's only 1 gram in the entire thing. This is a vegan dish, so perhaps a bit of tofu would have done the trick. But overall, this was a delight that I'd recommend to anyone looking for a flavorful TJ's entree, may it be gluten-free, vegan, or otherwise.
4. Paneer Tikka Masala
As you might expect from the texture of the chicken in the chicken tikka masala, the paneer (cheese) version of the dish fares better. Here, the paneer brings a soft, squeaky consistency like that of cheese curds. I love the way it feels as I take a bite, and it's reminiscent of some Mexican cheeses my mother-in-law cooks with. The tikka masala sauce, once again, is a shining star that's aromatic, flavorful, and a pleasure to slurp.
I enjoyed breaking the paneer into smaller pieces and scooping up the tikka masala liquid. It's really tasty for being a frozen Trader Joe's meal. Instead of cumin rice in the chicken dish, we see spinach rice to bolster the fiber content and offer a new flavor and splash of color. While the japchae has a bit more dynamic texture from the veggies, this paneer dish is the winner. I prefer the overall intense flavor profile, the fragrant fenugreek leaves, the flavorful rice, and the paneer more in this Indian dish.
3. Jambalaya
The jambalaya is one of Trader Joe's newer products, and it even made it on Tasting Table's March 2026 list of Trader Joe's items to purchase. I'm pleased to report that this packaged frozen food is wonderfully flavored. The cooked rice is seasoned with onion powder, tomato powder, smoked paprika, natural smoked flavor, and a handful of other tasty ingredients. The rice base is scrumptious, but the cooked, uncured andouille sausage really takes the cake.
It offers a juicy, chewy texture, with larger slices juxtaposed against the small morsels of rice. This gluten-free food cooks up in mere minutes, so it's fantastic to have in the freezer for when you want something flavorful and convenient. The textures are alluring, while the flavors are approachable and dynamic. It's not spicy, but it's well-seasoned just the way it comes. I like to give a slight char in the pan as it cooks, which adds a deeper smoky enhancement, while also providing the sausage and rice with a bit of added color. I'd pick this over anything else I've mentioned so far.
2. Gluten Free Cheese Pizza
You know what? I'm starting to think I really like gluten-free pizza. I've eaten enough both in my personal time and for taste tests and work, and can appreciate a good gluten-free pie. I recently tried nine Amy's brand pizzas, and my No. 2 pick was the gluten-free veggie blend crust. And interestingly, Trader Joe's gluten-free cheese pizza also comes in second place. Interesting ...
The crust is tasty, a perfect blend of crispy yet chewy, and it's thoroughly seasoned, too. I can see the little herbs inside the cauliflower crust (TJ's only identifies it as "spices" in its ingredients list for the crust), which is not something I typically see in a basic gluten-free crust. The pizza sauce has a bright, umami, mildly acidic flavor, but it's not too potent. It won't give you terrible heartburn for the rest of the afternoon post-consumption like some pizzas. There's a bit of rosemary, oregano, garlic powder, and crushed red pepper in the pizza to bring more flavorful depth. The cheese blend includes mozzarella and provolone for a delightful combination. I'd be more than pleased to recommend this pizza, whether the person is on a gluten-free diet or not, and I would easily repurchase this.
1. Baingan Bharta
I've passed by the frozen Indian meals that Trader Joe's has many times, but I don't usually buy them. And I've never tried the Baingan Bharta, but it's clear as day that I have truly been missing out, as this dish is absolutely phenomenal. I should mention that it reminds me of khoresh bademjan, which is a Persian dish made with eggplant. It's not similar whatsoever in terms of flavor, but it reminds me of it in a comforting way, which is what really drew me to this dish. I took a first bite, and it immediately felt comforting and familiar despite never having had it. The flavors are dynamic and fragrant, featuring mashed eggplant, tomato puree, garlic, cilantro, heavy cream, and other ingredients.
Once more, the fenugreek leaves bring an earthy, grounding flavor that pairs well with the eggplant. The dish has a smidge of heavy cream to give it a richer flavor, too. The texture is quite soft, since there's nothing in there to offer a chewier bite, but I like it (again, pretty similar to the khoresh bademjan base). It is incredibly easy to polish off the dish. And I like that you get only the stew without any rice. That means you have more of the hearty dish, and then you can easily whip up your own batch of rice at home.
The Baingan Bharta blows every other gluten-free dish on this list out of the water. It'd be the first thing I'd recommend, especially to those who love a powerfully flavored dish.
Methodology
I purchased all items from my nearest Trader Joe's and ate them over several days. Typically, I complete taste tests quicker, but since these are entrees, I wanted to eat the full thing (when feasible) to really get the entire dining experience. I ranked these by taste, texture, overall enjoyment, and likelihood of recommending the item to others.
I was looking for flavorful, seasoned, tasty dishes with balanced textures that made them joyful to eat. Some items weren't worthy of ranking in my top three, but I'd feel comfortable suggesting them as an option to people. Low-ranking items had off-putting flavors and textures, and were unpleasant enough that I'd never recommend them to someone.