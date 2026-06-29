The 17 Best Restaurant Chains For Old-School Comfort Food
While there are plenty of restaurants offering innovative menu items that tempt our palates and those that appeal to our health-conscious side, sometimes you just crave old-school, hearty comfort food. We don't know about you, but in our experience, restaurants serving comfort food seem to be increasingly difficult to find. However, there are still plenty of chain diners, buffets, cafeterias, and regular restaurants serving old-school classics. While we've watched some of these restaurants disappear and dwindle, others are still going strong, and some even offer 24-hour service.
Though some of these restaurants have updated their menu with a few modern options, they all feature old-school comfort items that your grandparents and great grandparents would likely recognize. To select the best of them, we looked at the ratings and whether customers praised their comfort food items. So, next time you're in the mood for old-school comfort food, you'll want to consider one of these restaurants to give you a homestyle meal.
Black Bear Diner
Black Bear Diner makes you feel like you're stepping back in time, into a small-town diner on the edge of the woods, complete with a bear-themed interior. Since it didn't get its start in California until 1995, it's a relatively new restaurant, at least on our list. However, it became a more familiar name after it started franchising in 2002. At the moment, there are over 150 locations.
Here, you'll feel like you're at grandma's house, whether you're eating a classic breakfast and enjoying biscuits and gravy, or you opt for hearty comfort entrees like chicken fried steak with gravy, pot roast, fried chicken, or chicken pot pie. Reviewers praise the food and large portion sizes, claiming the food tasted as it was made at home. The chain even made our list of restaurant chains serving the best meatloaf.
Bob Evans
With its country store shopping area at the front of the restaurant, Bob Evans is a destination as well as a restaurant. It started as a 12-stool diner on an Ohio farm in 1948, where good sausage was its claim to fame. Now, there are around 500 locations, and the chain modernized its decor during the 2010s to try to stay relevant.
Some comfort foods you'll find on the menu include fried chicken, turkey paired with dressing, and hickory-smoked ham. Plus, the sides include options like mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans with ham and onions, and home fries. You can also order family-sized breakfasts. Guests praise the tenderness of the pot roast and chicken fried steak. They also mention that the chicken pot pie rivals their grandma's — which speaks volumes about its quality and approach.
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen has been serving homestyle food since it opened its first location in Texas in 1979. Today, you'll find its delicious food in 27 states, at over 180 locations. It's supposed to be as close to cooking from scratch as you can get from a restaurant.
While there are plenty of modern menu items at Cheddar's, you can still opt for old-school comfort items like homemade chicken pot pies, country-fried chicken, meatloaf, and grilled pork chops. Guests particularly rave about the oversized chicken fried steak. There are plenty of homestyle sides, like the crave-worthy broccoli cheese casserole that is a must-have, but also mashed potatoes, green beans, and seasoned rice. Besides the food and prices, reviewers like how homey the atmosphere is, which naturally pairs with comfort food.
Cracker Barrel
Cracker Barrel has continued to keep its old-school charm from the rocking chairs out front and the country store inside to its old-timey decor in the dining area. It's had a similar feel since it first opened in 1969, and now you can find it at around 660 locations. At one point, it tried to modernize its decor, but the chain reversed its decision after it realized the atmosphere was part of what customers loved. Customers enjoy the fact that everything tastes like home cooking.
The chain serves old-school, all-day breakfast as well as other comfort items like fried catfish, country-fried shrimp, Southern fried chicken, turkey and dressing, meatloaf, and pot roast. Chicken and dumplings are ever popular and often recommended. Country sides like pinto beans, turnip greens, and fried okra are good enough that some people turn them into a whole meal. The most iconic comfort side customers can't resist ordering is the hashbrown casserole. Even the desserts are old-school, with options like cherry cobbler.
Denny's
Denny's started as a donut shop in California in 1953, changing names and menu offerings over the years. Many of us know it as the place you can go for coffee and comfort food any time of the day or night, as it's been open 24 hours since 1956. If you went there as a child and now visit one of its nearly 1,300 locations, it can feel like a link to your past.
Since it's another place that keeps classic breakfast items constantly on the menu, reviewers say it smells like breakfast from the moment you walk through the door. Most locations still feature an old-school diner interior, which adds to the experience. Plus, there are options like spaghetti and meatballs, buttermilk biscuits, and hash browns. Diners seem to love the chicken-fried steak, and those who come back because of it even rate it as one of the best ever.
Golden Corral
The first Golden Corral opened in North Carolina in 1973, and the chain now has around 400 locations in 40 U.S. states and territories. Fans appreciate that everything tastes like home cooking and praise the large quantity of food they can get for the price since it's an all-you-can-eat buffet (although it didn't start out as a buffet).
If we named all the old-school comfort foods at Golden Corral, we'd have to recite a large chunk of the menu. Just to name a few: fried chicken, pot pie, chicken & noodles, and dumplings. The pot roast and meatloaf seem to be favorites, with some guests saying the pot roast is the best they've ever had. Plus, there are comfort sides like cabbage, mashed potatoes and gravy, macaroni and cheese, and homestyle stuffing. Then, the dessert menu features classics like fruit cobbler, bread pudding, and banana pudding.
Huddle House
Huddle House is a roadside diner that focuses on no-fuss, Southern menu items. It's been open since 1964, and it currently has around 250 locations in 20 states. Over the years, the chain has modernized its decor to keep up with the competition. It's one of just a few chains we know that still have locations open 24 hours a day.
Huddle House focuses on classic breakfast items like country ham and biscuits and gravy that customers rave about being some of the best you can find. However, there are other comfort items on its menu like chili, country-fried steak, chopped steak, fried shrimp, and mac and cheese. Customers especially appreciate the attentive old-school waitstaff that completes the experience. Plus, some claim that the dishes they ate at Huddle House were the best versions they ever had.
Logan's Roadhouse
With a name like Logan's Roadhouse, you probably expect a more laid-back experience, which somewhat naturally also includes a slew of comfort options. Plus, you can come dressed in whatever you like and always expect the waitstaff to tend to your needs. The chain got its start in Kentucky in 1991, and it currently has over 100 locations in around 20 states and territories.
Menu items include everything from chopped steak to country-style buttermilk chicken that's served with gravy. The tender country-fried steak is a favorite, as is its signature meatloaf, which is actually grilled. Also, the restaurant's complimentary made-from-scratch rolls are so popular that it's possible to buy them by the dozen to take home with you. Reviewers find the food to be excellent and the portions plentiful.
Luby's
Since Luby's cafeteria got its start in Texas in 1947, it's not terribly surprising that the 40 remaining locations are all in Texas. Walking through the cafeteria line and pointing out what you want is like a stroll through the past, and families have often been visiting this restaurant for multiple generations.
The menu is about as old-school as it gets, with nothing but comfort featured on the menu. Many reviewers have been visiting Libby since they were kids, and they confirm that the dishes taste like home. You'll find entrees like meatloaf, pot pies, pork chops, and turkey and dressing. Longtime customers crave the fork-tender liver and onions, but there are also sides like macaroni and cheese, green beans with bacon, mashed potatoes with gravy, and rolls. The fried okra is also a fave. Desserts like the coconut meringue pie and Jell-O also promise to take you back in time.
Marie Callender's
The same Marie Callender's that sells frozen comfort food in the freezer section of your grocery store also serves homestyle comfort food in its restaurants. Like Luby's, the only remaining Marie Callender's restaurants (just over 20 of them) are in its home state of California. While it began as a pie company in the 1940s, it's a full-fledged restaurant today.
Nearly everything on the menu is old-school comfort food. Among the most beloved items are the chicken pot pies, which customers say are the best around. You'll also find shepherd's pies, roasted turkey dinners, chili, beef Stroganoff, meatloaf, and pot roast. Even the sandwiches are comforting ones, including open-faced hot turkey, meatloaf, and French dip. And, of course, the restaurant's specialty: All sorts of old-fashioned pies you won't want to miss, like lemon meringue, razzleberry, custard, coconut cream, banana cream, and rhubarb. Customers appreciate all the classic dishes, the food quality, and the fact that the food is reasonably priced.
MCL Restaurant & Bakery
MCL Restaurant & Bakery is another cafeteria-style restaurant and a family-owned operation that was founded in 1950. The first location was in Indiana, where five locations still remain. Besides these, there are only two restaurants in Ohio, which makes MCL Restaurant & Bakery the smallest chain on our list.
The menu is very down-to-earth, with items like fried chicken, turkey with gravy, and a tenderloin sandwich. Some customers come in especially for liver and onions when it's on the menu. Plus, they make it a point to visit on Fridays before Easter when there's all-you-can-eat catfish, since it's also a favorite. Plus, you get plenty of old-fashioned sides, like mac and cheese, dressing, Harvard beats, green beans with bacon, and broccoli and cheese bake. Then, the whole dessert menu is going to bring back memories with its cherry pie, coconut cream pie, strawberry shortcake, and even a sugar cream pie. Customers say everything tastes like it's homemade. However, since everything is priced separately, it's easy to end up spending more than you expected.
Metro Diner
The first Metro Diner opened in 1938 in Florida, and now there are more than 60 restaurants operating in 12 states. If you are lucky enough to encounter one, do not hesitate to try it out. This is a beloved and highly rated chain. It's certainly the highest rating we've seen when it comes to restaurants on this list.
While there are many innovative items on the menu, it's especially known for several old-school comfort foods, like its spectacularly delicious chicken and waffles, which comes with a side of crave-worthy spicy syrup and strawberry butter. Customers also mention the chain's juicy fried chicken as being the best around. Plus, you can get chicken noodle soup, Charleston shrimp and grits, chicken pot pie, meatloaf, fried chicken, turkey and gravy, and shepherd's pie. Customers praise the exceptional food quality and large portions.
Perkins Restaurant & Bakery
Perkins Restaurant & Bakery first opened in 1958 as a pancake house in Ohio. It is still going strong with over 300 locations in 32 states. Customers enjoy the fact that the meals here remind them of home cooking, and that the atmosphere still feels the same as it has for years. You can even expect to get a pot of coffee when you sit down.
While it still has plenty of pancake and waffle options on the menu, there are lots of other comfort foods to enjoy. You'll even find country-fried steak with eggs and fried chicken biscuit breakfast. Some of the many non-breakfast comfort offerings include fish and chips, turkey and stuffing, pork chops, meatloaf, and some of the best pot roast you can get. The country-fried steak is also a favorite for its delightful flavor. Some customers visit just for a slice of the chain's delicious pies, which are sometimes free with your meal. Some old-fashioned varieties include lemon meringue, banana cream, cherry, coconut cream, apple, and a seasonal berry pie.
Piccadilly and Morrison's Cafeteria
The very first Piccadilly opened as a cafeteria in Louisiana in 1932. While it was once more widespread, there are now just around 30 open, all in Southern states. Piccadilly also owns the last remaining Morrison's Cafeteria, which is located in Mobile, Alabama. This chain has many loyal fans who have been visiting it for decades, including those who claim that they have several menu favorites.
Practically everything on Piccadily's old-school menu is comfort food. You'll find entrees like fried chicken, fried shrimp, baked chicken, and Southern-style fried fish. One menu favorite seems to be the onion-smothered chopped steak, while the hearty sides include mac and cheese, turnip greens, and mashed potatoes with gravy. The carrot souffle is a beloved dish that the chain even offers frozen for its fans to take home. Morrison's also has items like chopped steak, red beans and rice, liver and onions. Both serve a Southern salad called broccoli Madeline, which customers love.
Shoney's
Shoney's has been making diners happy with its comfort food since 1947. While the original location opened in West Virginia, there are now more than 40 locations in 11 states. Customers keep eating here because the atmosphere has a nostalgic small-town feel, while the food tastes home-cooked.
The breakfast menu features country-fried steak breakfast, and later in the day you can choose some of its comfort entrees, including classic country-fried steak, fried shrimp, or hearty burgers and sandwiches. Catfish is a customer favorite, in both baked and fried versions. Other comfort foods diners talk about fondly include fried chicken and meatloaf. The classic sundaes with whipped cream and cherries on top are also a nice old-school choice. You may also find a buffet with either breakfast or lots of old-school Southern faves and salad items. If you find the cobbler on the buffet, customers indicate that it's not to be missed.
Village Inn
Denver, Colorado was home to the first Village Inn that opened in 1958, while the franchise development started in 1961. There are now over 100 locations in 19 states, and a few still stay open 24 hours a day. Customers find the atmosphere to be cozy, comfortable, and inviting, and enjoy the fresh-tasting food.
Some of the comfort entrees waiting for you at Village Inn include grilled liver and onions, fish and chips, turkey and gravy, pork chops, and meatloaf. Diners enjoy the chicken-fried steak enough to describe it as fantastic. They also rave about the chain's tender pot roast, saying it's some of the best you can get. You shouldn't leave without trying some of its pies, with many old-school faves tempting you, including classic Southern-style pecan, apple, cherry, apple, strawberry rhubarb, lemon meringue, and coconut cream. Plus, some locations offer free pie on Wednesdays.
Western Sizzlin
Western Sizzlin is another comfort food restaurant that originated in Georgia. It's been open since 1962, with around 30 locations remaining open in 12 states. Customers enjoy the homestyle cooking and the flavor of the food as well as the prices.
People often think Western Sizzlin is a steak house, but it's got plenty of comfort favorites available as well. The buffet menu rotates on a daily basis, featuring classics like fried chicken, fried fish, meatloaf, beef liver and onions, and pork chops. Some of the sides you can find include hushpuppies, pinto beans, mac and cheese, and mashed potatoes. Plus, you can go more old-school during the weekend with items like chicken pot pie, chicken and dumplings, salt pork, sweet potato casserole, and Salisbury steak. Some locations also offer old-school faves that are difficult to find elsewhere. For example, customers seem to love when frog legs are on the menu, while some praise the chains' fried green tomatoes.
Methodology
To decide which restaurants to include on our list of best restaurants to go to when you want old-school comfort food, we looked at two things: the menu (obviously) and restaurant ratings. We wanted to include restaurants that were rated well, but we picked through to find those where guests talked highly about the chain's comfort foods. Additionally, our writer has visited all but three of these restaurant chains.
We choose restaurants with a significant number of comfort food items beyond breakfast. Then, we looked at restaurant ratings to ensure that they all have a steady 4-star rating (or above) and that people praised comfort food items at the place. For example, one restaurant with lots of these hearty options that we didn't include was Boston Market, which seemed to have the majority of its restaurant ratings falling well below the desired rating. We also removed IHOP due to inconsistent ratings and its focus on breakfast items rather than comfort food. Granted, quality ratings of franchised restaurants can vary wildly sometimes based on location. So, be sure to check the ratings for a particular location before you visit.