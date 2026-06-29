The 17 Best Restaurant Chains For Old-School Comfort Food

While there are plenty of restaurants offering innovative menu items that tempt our palates and those that appeal to our health-conscious side, sometimes you just crave old-school, hearty comfort food. We don't know about you, but in our experience, restaurants serving comfort food seem to be increasingly difficult to find. However, there are still plenty of chain diners, buffets, cafeterias, and regular restaurants serving old-school classics. While we've watched some of these restaurants disappear and dwindle, others are still going strong, and some even offer 24-hour service.

Though some of these restaurants have updated their menu with a few modern options, they all feature old-school comfort items that your grandparents and great grandparents would likely recognize. To select the best of them, we looked at the ratings and whether customers praised their comfort food items. So, next time you're in the mood for old-school comfort food, you'll want to consider one of these restaurants to give you a homestyle meal.