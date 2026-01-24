5 Chain Restaurants Serving The Best Meatloaf, According To Reviews

What is meatloaf if not a hearty slice of cheesecake without cheese or cake? OK maybe it's not like cheesecake at all, but it turns out that the folks at Cheesecake Factory sure can whip one up to dang near perfection. You'd be forgiven if you happened to miss the meatloaf option among the other entries in the massive menu, but don't make the same mistake at your next Cheesecake Factory visit.

According to reviews, there's a reason why you'll find it under the name 'Famous Factory Meatloaf.' Be sure to come in hungry and ready to chow down, as numerous reviews praise the generous portion size you'll receive. Of course there's also plenty of acclaim for the taste as well, which caused one Yelp reviewer to pound out exclamation marks to write "Meatloaf was the bomb.com!!!"

Another reviewer claimed that they had never been let down by ordering Cheesecake Factory's meatloaf, a consistency that's nice to know exists as we all navigate this crazy and unpredictable world. The secret weapon for the dish may be the brown gravy that one satisfied diner claimed was in a different class compared to the average gravy.

It may not be the first place that comes to mind when someone says meatloaf, as Facebook users have lamented that the dish doesn't get the attention it deserves. However, pair it with the right Cheesecake Factory appetizer, and you're off and running to a fabulous meal.