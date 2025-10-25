The Key To Better Meatloaf Is Already In Your Pantry
As comfort food staples go, you can't get much better than meatloaf. That rich, meaty, umami flavor, along with that old-school ketchup glaze creates a filling and delicious meal. It also delivers a joyful kick of nostalgia. But like any comfort-food classic, meatloaf can be made simply, or you can up your game with an elevated version. Chef Jeff Mauro has one simple addition that can take yours to the next level — gelatin.
Tasting Table spoke with Mauro at the New York City Wine & Food Fest at The Seaport. We were originally wondering if butter might be a good addition for a moister meatloaf, but Mauro shot that down immediately. "I don't think so," he says, "but I think what I would add is gelatin."
"You just add a little bit of that in there to give it that luxuriousness," Mauro says, referring to plain gelatin. And the idea is not without precedence. Veal is often added to meatloaf mixes due to its higher collagen content compared to beef. That collagen breaks down to become gelatin. It acts as a binder, holding the loaf together while enhancing its body and texture. Using gelatin powder or gelatin sheets is a shortcut to achieve the same effect, since veal can be pricey and isn't going to add a lot of flavor anyway. Your meatloaf can reap all the same benefits by using gelatin while keeping the cost lower.
A gelatin twist for your meatloaf
The addition of gelatin ensures that the meatloaf stays moist. The fat from the beef and pork is going to bring a lot of flavor, but it doesn't have to stop there. That's just a traditional meatloaf, after all. We were thinking about elevating a meatloaf, and with the holidays approaching, we asked chef Mauro what he thought about swapping plain gelatin for something like cranberry Jell-O in a turkey meatloaf recipe.
"Oh, and instead of breadcrumbs you grind up the stuffing cubes, Stouffer's. Boom. Sage," says Mauro. He really took a shine to the idea, saying, "I'm surprised I haven't done this on "The Kitchen"." Flavored gelatin often contains a lot of sugar, so only a little is required. Typically, it's wise to use plain gelatin and add any extra flavors without the sweeteners. So if you're looking for a Mexican inspired meatloaf, you might add lime juice or lime zest with gelatin rather than lime Jell-O, which would be too sweet.
Since gelatin is mainly used to enhance texture, watch out for overcooking the meatloaf and losing those benefits. Even though it can make your meatloaf moist and delicious, it could still dry out if it's cooked too long. Is there a trick to keeping it moist? "You almost slightly undercook it," Mauro says. "Pull it out at 160 [degrees Fahrenheit] on the dot and you let it rest on the stove top. You let it finish." Try it yourself and see if your old favorite meatloaf gets new life.