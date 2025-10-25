The Key To Better Meatloaf Is Already In Your Pantry

As comfort food staples go, you can't get much better than meatloaf. That rich, meaty, umami flavor, along with that old-school ketchup glaze creates a filling and delicious meal. It also delivers a joyful kick of nostalgia. But like any comfort-food classic, meatloaf can be made simply, or you can up your game with an elevated version. Chef Jeff Mauro has one simple addition that can take yours to the next level — gelatin.

Tasting Table spoke with Mauro at the New York City Wine & Food Fest at The Seaport. We were originally wondering if butter might be a good addition for a moister meatloaf, but Mauro shot that down immediately. "I don't think so," he says, "but I think what I would add is gelatin."

"You just add a little bit of that in there to give it that luxuriousness," Mauro says, referring to plain gelatin. And the idea is not without precedence. Veal is often added to meatloaf mixes due to its higher collagen content compared to beef. That collagen breaks down to become gelatin. It acts as a binder, holding the loaf together while enhancing its body and texture. Using gelatin powder or gelatin sheets is a shortcut to achieve the same effect, since veal can be pricey and isn't going to add a lot of flavor anyway. Your meatloaf can reap all the same benefits by using gelatin while keeping the cost lower.