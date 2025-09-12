10 Mistakes You Might Be Making At The Cheesecake Factory
When you're looking for a decadent meal from a chain restaurant that also has decent dessert, look no further than The Cheesecake Factory. It's known for its ridiculously long menu and super high-calorie dishes that are, admittedly, surprisingly good for a chain restaurant. You can get basically everything here, from burgers and pasta to seafood and steaks, and then some. In fact, deciding what exactly you should order is probably the hardest part of dining there.
Whether you're a regular Cheesecake Factory-goer or a casual customer, there's a good chance that you've made some mistakes while dining there. These mistakes can detract from your Cheesecake Factory experience, which is the last thing you want when you're paying between $25 and $30 for an entree. This list includes some of the most common mistakes that people make at The Cheesecake Factory, and by learning how to avoid them, you can make sure your next meal at the restaurant is your best one yet.
Going in without an idea of what you want
Perhaps the most notable thing about The Cheesecake Factory isn't the cheesecake but the menu itself. A lot of chain restaurants have a pretty extensive number of offerings to ensure that they have something for everyone, but The Cheesecake Factory's famously massive menu really takes it to the next level. Not only are there several categories of dishes to choose from, ranging from flatbread pizzas and salads to the signature "Skinnylicious" tacos, but there are many, many options within each respective category.
Because the menu can be so overwhelming, we recommend that you take a look at what the restaurant serves online before you even get there. That way, you have a better sense of what you might be interested in ordering. Without an idea of what you might want at The Cheesecake Factory, there's a chance you could be sitting at the table for far too long, analyzing every choice on the pages-long menu.
Not expecting large portion sizes
Go to most casual chain restaurants, and you'll notice that the portion sizes are pretty big. But when you go to The Cheesecake Factory, you're dealing with dishes on an entirely different scale. The chain is known for its massive portion sizes that dwarf those of other restaurants. That can be a good thing, since it makes you feel like you're getting a better value for your meal. If you don't know what you're getting into, though, you might just order too much for the table and end up with a very full stomach and very empty wallet.
Therefore, just keep in mind that no matter what you order, the portion size is probably going to be pretty solid. And don't feel like you have to eat it all in one sitting. In fact, we recommend saving half of your meal for the next day. That way, you're basically getting two restaurant meals for the price of one. Or, at least, that's how we justify a trip to The Cheesecake Factory when we have food at home.
Forgetting to actually order cheesecake
With a menu as long as The Cheesecake Factory's, it can be easy to miss a whole section or two. If you flip through the pages too fast, you might not see the section for side dishes or appetizers. But whatever you do, make sure you flip to the back of the menu to take a long, hard look at the selection of cheesecake flavors the chain offers. After all, just because you're full from your entree doesn't mean that you shouldn't try the cheesecake. It's the restaurant's namesake, so it's absolutely worth trying.
Luckily, there are many different cheesecakes to choose from, which gives you the opportunity to try something new with every visit. If you want to keep things really simple, opt for the original cheesecake. It's rich and creamy, and because there are no additional flavors mucking things up, you can really focus on the texture. The ultimate red velvet cheesecake is a solid choice when you're craving a dessert that's halfway between a traditional cake and a cheesecake, while the Reese's peanut butter chocolate cake cheesecake should be your go-to order if you love the combo of chocolate and peanut butter. No matter what you like in a dessert, you'll be able to find a cheesecake that matches your taste.
Assuming that you have to dress up
When you walk into a Cheesecake Factory, it looks like you're walking into a palace. Cheesecake Factories have large-scale artworks, high ceilings, and mood lighting that makes you feel like you're eating out someplace a little nicer than, say, a Chili's. In fact, the chain is often referred to as "upscale casual," meaning that it has a nicer-than-average appearance while still appealing to a casual audience. Therefore, you don't really need to dress up before eating at The Cheesecake Factory.
Wearing jeans and a T-shirt to The Cheesecake Factory is totally acceptable, especially if it makes you feel comfortable. If you do want to dress up, though, keep it smart casual, prioritizing polished yet comfortable and casual clothes. There's no need to go out and buy a fancy new dress just for a trip to the restaurant. But of course, as always, you should wear what you feel best in, whether you're at The Cheesecake Factory or anywhere else.
Not making a reservation during busy times
Sure, many of The Cheesecake Factory's locations are pretty big, with a large dining area that can seat plenty of patrons. However, it's also a popular chain, which means that during peak times, chairs are likely to fill up fast. Assuming that you're just going to be able to walk in and sit down anytime you want is a big mistake, and it might cost you a lot of time waiting for a seat. Therefore, you should try to make a reservation if you're planning on eating at a busy time. Every Cheesecake Factory location is different, but generally speaking, dinnertime on the weekends and holidays are likely to be packed. These are definitely times when you're going to want to make a reservation.
You can always call your local Cheesecake Factory to make a reservation for your party, but it's also possible to make a reservation online. By planning ahead, you'll ensure that there's a table waiting for you when you arrive — or at least that your wait won't be very long.
Never going to The Cheesecake Factory for brunch or lunch
To many, The Cheesecake Factory seems like a dinner spot. That "upscale casual" vibe really lends itself to a somewhat nicer yet unfussy night out on the town. But don't let that stop you from experiencing the chain at any time of the day. In fact, you might find that you enjoy dining there even more when you decide to visit for brunch or lunch. If you do want to see what the brunch menu is all about, plan to dine at your local Cheesecake Factory on a Saturday and Sunday, since brunch is only available on the weekends. Whether you're craving classic chicken and waffles or bacon and avocado Benedict, you're in for a treat.
Head to The Cheesecake Factory for lunch, and you'll have the opportunity to order from the lunch menu. You can choose lighter options, like a simple soup and salad, or go for smaller portions of your favorite dinnertime orders.
Not checking out the Skinnylicious section for more calorie-friendly options
The Cheesecake Factory is known for offering dishes with shockingly high calorie counts. Of course, you don't always need to care about watching your calorie intake so closely when you go out to eat, but there are times when you may not want to eat a full day's worth of food in a single sitting. That's when you might want to check out the "Skinnylicious" section of the menu. It features lower-calorie options that are ideal for those looking for a filling but not overly heavy meal.
Is the conflation of a more reasonable portion size with skinniness a little problematic? Sure! But, the name of the menu section aside, you can find some solid options on this part of the menu. There are appetizers, tacos, salads, burgers, and more, so you can still order exactly what you want. These dishes all come in at 590 calories or less. Although The Cheesecake Factory gets a lot of hate for its high-calorie foods, the restaurant also offers more lower-calorie options than most other chains out there.
Taking your date there
When you're going on a first date, you usually want to do your best to impress the other person. That doesn't mean that you have to hide who you truly are — it's more just about putting your best foot forward. So, when it comes to choosing where you're going to meet, selecting the right restaurant can be important. After all, you want to ensure that your date is going to have a good time ... and enjoy the food, of course. If you ask some, The Cheesecake Factory (and basically any other large-scale chain restaurant) isn't an appropriate spot for a first date.
That said, not everyone feels this way. Some people absolutely love The Cheesecake Factory and feel that its upscale casual atmosphere is perfect for that special first meeting. And once you've known your boo for a while, no restaurants are off-limits if that's what you're both craving. However, if you don't know the dining preferences of the person you're asking out, you might want to skip over The Cheesecake Factory and pick somewhere that feels a bit more intimate.
Insisting on eating dessert at the restaurant
We've already addressed the fact that The Cheesecake Factory's portion sizes are huge, which means that if you manage to actually finish your dish, you may feel absolutely stuffed. That's exactly why it's a good idea to take a portion of your entree home to enjoy as leftovers. But if you do overeat while you're at the restaurant, you may feel too full to properly enjoy dessert. You can always just skip dessert, but why go to The Cheesecake Factory if you're not going to indulge in the chain's sweeter menu offerings?
If you do want to get a taste of The Cheesecake Factory's desserts but don't think you can stuff another bite of food into your mouth before you leave the restaurant, you can always order a dessert to go. Of course, the Cheesecake Factory also sells some of the best frozen cheesecakes. Then, when you get hungry again later in the night or the next day, you can tuck into your cheesecake and enjoy the flavors of the restaurant all over again.
Not asking about the sweetness of different cocktails on the drink menu
Take a look at the drinks section of The Cheesecake Factory's menu, and you'll see that there are a wide variety of wines, beers, and non-alcoholic beverages from which to choose. The cocktail section of the drinks menu, though, is especially extensive. The Cheesecake Factory offers cocktails for just about every taste, so you never have to order the same drink twice. But there's something that you should keep in mind before you order any of the chain's cocktails: A lot of these cocktails are very, very sweet.
Of course, some people like sweet cocktails, while others like barely any sweetness at all — it's all about your preference. However, the sweetness of certain drinks isn't always apparent just by reading the menu, so it's a good idea to ask your server about the sweetness level of any cocktail you order just to ensure you'll be getting a beverage you'll actually enjoy.