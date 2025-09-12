10 Mistakes You Might Be Making At The Cheesecake Factory

When you're looking for a decadent meal from a chain restaurant that also has decent dessert, look no further than The Cheesecake Factory. It's known for its ridiculously long menu and super high-calorie dishes that are, admittedly, surprisingly good for a chain restaurant. You can get basically everything here, from burgers and pasta to seafood and steaks, and then some. In fact, deciding what exactly you should order is probably the hardest part of dining there.

Whether you're a regular Cheesecake Factory-goer or a casual customer, there's a good chance that you've made some mistakes while dining there. These mistakes can detract from your Cheesecake Factory experience, which is the last thing you want when you're paying between $25 and $30 for an entree. This list includes some of the most common mistakes that people make at The Cheesecake Factory, and by learning how to avoid them, you can make sure your next meal at the restaurant is your best one yet.