Of all the different types of frozen desserts you can pick up from the store, cheesecake has got to be one of the best. And for good reason: It's cheese and it's cake and that right there is a winning combination. The bevy of store-bought cheesecakes currently lining the shelves of freezers at your local supermarket means that you can pick your favorite one, thaw it out, and dig in with gusto fairly easily. Of course, this relies on your patience for the thawing process. If you're looking for the very best frozen cheesecake, you'll be pleased to know that the eponymous restaurant, The Cheesecake Factory, is the overall top-rated brand of frozen store-bought cheesecakes thanks to Tasting Table's rigorous research.

The Cheesecake Factory boasts a delightfully broad menu, which includes a robust roster of different cheesecake flavors to delight dessert lovers dining in its restaurant. Albeit smaller in circumference than the in-house cheesecakes and with a considerably limited selection of flavors, the grocery store version of The Cheesecake Factory's legendary cheesecakes still ranks a cut above the rest. The original, strawberry-topped, seasonal pumpkin, and grand selection options are favorable for simplistic packaging, ease of serving (it comes pre-sliced), and overall enjoyability. The grand selection is particularly versatile as it contains four different flavors: white chocolate raspberry truffle, vanilla bean, dulce de leche caramel, and Godvia double chocolate. When searching for the right store-bought frozen cheesecake, it's hard to go wrong when you're buying it from The Cheesecake Factory.