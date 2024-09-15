Our Favorite Frozen Store-Bought Cheesecake Is From A Popular Restaurant
Of all the different types of frozen desserts you can pick up from the store, cheesecake has got to be one of the best. And for good reason: It's cheese and it's cake and that right there is a winning combination. The bevy of store-bought cheesecakes currently lining the shelves of freezers at your local supermarket means that you can pick your favorite one, thaw it out, and dig in with gusto fairly easily. Of course, this relies on your patience for the thawing process. If you're looking for the very best frozen cheesecake, you'll be pleased to know that the eponymous restaurant, The Cheesecake Factory, is the overall top-rated brand of frozen store-bought cheesecakes thanks to Tasting Table's rigorous research.
The Cheesecake Factory boasts a delightfully broad menu, which includes a robust roster of different cheesecake flavors to delight dessert lovers dining in its restaurant. Albeit smaller in circumference than the in-house cheesecakes and with a considerably limited selection of flavors, the grocery store version of The Cheesecake Factory's legendary cheesecakes still ranks a cut above the rest. The original, strawberry-topped, seasonal pumpkin, and grand selection options are favorable for simplistic packaging, ease of serving (it comes pre-sliced), and overall enjoyability. The grand selection is particularly versatile as it contains four different flavors: white chocolate raspberry truffle, vanilla bean, dulce de leche caramel, and Godvia double chocolate. When searching for the right store-bought frozen cheesecake, it's hard to go wrong when you're buying it from The Cheesecake Factory.
What makes The Cheesecake Factory frozen cheesecake so great?
Delving deeper into ranking The Cheesecake Factory's brand of store-bought frozen cheesecakes as number one, there are several factors to consider as outlined in Tasting Table author Sara Klimek's methodology. In terms of consistency, the nature of The Cheesecake Factory's store-bought offering is one that is cohesive and flavorful while maintaining proper structural integrity. It's great by the forkful without disintegrating upon first bite. Every part fits together from crust to filling and there isn't a missed step in either texture or taste. This sentiment is also echoed by numerous customer reviews that rave about the delicious flavor and, in particular, the customizability of the plain cheesecake with one's favorite whipped or fruit toppings.
Further, the fact that this brand is packaged as a pre-sliced cake with paper tabs to assist with piece-by-piece serving proves the level of thought that went into the production of the cheesecake in all various aspects from start to finish. So many customers speak highly of the simple packaging and ease of serving as well as utilizing the frozen desserts as gifts for friends. The overall appeal of The Cheesecake Factory brand cheesecake's aesthetic appearance is only matched by its luscious and consistent flavor. Customer compliments note that the first bite will have you wanting more. Although this cheesecake tends on the pricier side, it's certainly worth every penny for those looking to save time when grabbing a dessert.