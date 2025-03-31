13 Ingredients Guy Fieri Swears By

Anyone who has watched the Food Network at any point during the past decade is probably familiar with TV chef Guy Fieri. Loved for his down-to-earth takes on fast food, Fieri has been a staple of the Food Network since his first show premiered way back in 2006. He's only grown since then, both in popularity and prestige, now owning multiple restaurants. Fieri even hosted a huge 2024 Super Bowl tailgate party, complete with high-profile attendees like Gordon Ramsay.

Fieri hasn't taken any shortcuts to get where he is now, either. Over the years, Fieri has dispensed countless cooking tips and tricks to live by. He's visited tons of local restaurants while on his hit show, "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." He's also written a handful of cookbooks and walked through recipes with millions of viewers on Food Network shows and social media.

As the so-called "Mayor of Flavortown," Fieri may be seen as eccentric by some thanks to his sense of style, but there's no denying his mastery of the culinary arts. He has plenty of delicious dishes to test out at home, but these ingredients are absolute necessities in Fieri's own kitchen.