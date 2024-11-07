Chicken Powder Vs Bouillon: What's The Difference?

If you want to make the most of these chickeny flavor bombs, we have plenty of ideas. While they both add chicken flavor to your cooking, they shine in different dishes. Chicken powder, with its pure, intense flavor, is your best friend in Chinese cuisine. Try adding a teaspoon to your next batch of Chinese-style fried rice or noodles and the umami kick will make sure you're never going to make these dishes without it again. That's not all you can do with chicken powder. Did you know you can make an ultra-flavorful batch of popcorn with a bit of chicken powder?

Bouillon cubes really shine when you're looking to build rich, complex flavors, which is why their number one use is for making soup or stew bases. Feel free to get creative, however — try crushing a cube into pizza dough for a subtle meaty flavor, or throw it together with your homemade meatballs for a serious flavor boost. Another great option is to add a cube to the pasta water when making mac and cheese. Just watch out for the sodium content, as the flavor is intense and often salty, so you don't want to add too much to any dishes.

Considering how useful (and cheap) they are, stock both in your kitchen if you can. If you can't find chicken powder, this Lee Kum Kee brand is available at a reasonable price online. They're shelf-stable, so they can stay there for months, ready for whenever you're in the mood for anything from a quick Asian stir-fry to a simmering pot of creamy leek and potato soup.

