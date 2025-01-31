13 Pro Tips For Making Flavored Salts At Home

Fusion cuisine is more popular than ever, largely thanks to the availability of an increasingly vast number of herbs, spices, and dried goods. People can try their hand at making dishes using flavors from around the world. Salt may seem like a tame addition to a meal, but it's one of the most important ingredients found in kitchens around the world and was once even worth its weight in gold. Regardless, amateur and professional chefs alike are always looking for ways to punch it up.

Though interesting and unique salts, such as pink Himalayan salt or black sea salt, have been trendy additions for years, nothing has caught on quite like flavored salts. Infused with ingredients that can vary from umami-forward mushrooms to sweet, caramelized crystals, flavored salt brings more to the table than a pinch of luck — for a price. Infused salts cost much more than standard iodized salt or even coarse kosher sea salt. However, that doesn't mean they're some premium ingredient only available to true gourmands.

Home cooks are realizing that they can make their own flavored salts, and some of these recipes promise to elevate even everyday dishes. Before you get started though, there are some key tips to preparing and creating such a customizable seasoning that you should keep in mind.

