The Best Salt Pairings For Different Foods, According To An Expert

No matter what you're cooking — or what variety of salt you're using — the mineral is the key to flavorful food. Across the board, salt brings out the taste of almost all ingredients and, with a long-standing history, symbolizes more than just flavor. Yet while salt is a staple across a multitude of dishes, some salts work better than others, depending on the nature of your food. Salt iterations vary in everything from production method to the amount of other minerals added. Some likewise come infused with other flavors, particularly herbs. These salts therefore act as seasonings in addition to salts.

To get a better grasp on food and salt pairing, we spoke with Jerry Tschudy — the director of food and beverage for Club Med North America. Among other dining destinations, Tschudy oversees Indigo, a restaurant at Club Med's Punta Cana resort, whose menu has a section highlighting the different uses for salt varieties. On its "sea, salt, and fire"-themed menu, it is noted that salts "should be paired, like a fine wine."

While these pairings range, Tschudy pinpoints the specific salts that complement specific foods. Sure, you can add regular table salt to chicken, meat, seafood, and desserts. Yet if you're looking to improve the flavors of your favorite meals, follow Indigo's example and choose your salts carefully.